Fantastic Themes For Your Interiors

Modern. Colonial. Or perhaps a delicious rustic vibe? There are numerous design styles to consider for our homes, each one as unique and striking as the next. However, some of us want to go above and beyond the traditional styles and incorporate something a bit more specific.
Although themed rooms are often reserved for children’s rooms (just think about that princess castle or sports car masquerading as a bed), there are still tons of beautiful and fantastic ideas that adults can use as well.
Sometimes the theme is more subtle, revolving around materials and colour choices; and sometimes it can be very overt. But regardless of how it’s executed, it can show up in a variety of elements, from walls to trinkets (or both), making a clear statement.
So, find herewith some homify-approved themes for your interior spaces.
Go global with some fabulous travel-inspired decor. Whether you’re a seasoned jetsetter or a novice traveller, each one of us has at least one place on earth we’d love to visit. Well, have your interiors flaunt yours. Here’s how:
• Pictures of favourite cities / landmarks. Create a gallery that showcases the most prominent sites worldwide, from the fabulous Eiffel Tower to the majestic Sidney Opera House.
• Frame vintage flags of your favourite destination. Lover of all things Brit? Show your affection with a framed vintage version of the Union Jack flag.
• Flaunt those fabrics. From an Indian Suzani to a traditional Scottish tartan, get creative with your pillows, throws, seat covers, etc.
homify hint: Fancy a touch of Italy? Stock up on coffee table books on the country, settle on earthy and neutral colours for a sophisticated space, and lift the room with at least one grandiose artwork by an Italian mastermind, or that showcases Italian scenery.
Movie buffs, take note: you don’t need to build an entire home theatre to enjoy a night at the flicks. Your love for Hollywood can be revealed in a more subtle approach, like framing movie posters on the wall. Or by scattering a few movie-themed cushions (and/or throws) on your couch, which will also inject a bit of character and colour.
Some coffee table books can also be great additions, allowing you (and your guests) to flip through behind-the-scenes shots, movie information, and top-quality photographs of your favourite actors and scenes.
homify hint: Opt to have your favourite movie quote as a permanent feature in your house in the form of a wall decal. From “Bond. James Bond” to ’I see dead people”, pick the one(s) that best describe your love for cinema.
Phoning up a professional painter (or tackling that wall armed with brush and can yourself) can make your dream hues a part of your interiors. Here’s how to make some of the most well-known colours work in your interiors.
• Red. Paint one feature wall in red and keep the others neutral to balance out the intensity of colour. Add accents of red in fabrics and accessories, and leave the remainder in black and neutral to create contrast.
• Blue. To keep it from making a room look cold, choose a deep aqua tone for the walls, as it's a warm shade of the colour. Team with dark wood furniture and flooring to add depth. Add small hints of bright pink as an accent colour—fresh flowers are brilliant touches.
• Orange. Orange can be overbearing, so keep it chic by using a paler tone on the wall, but choosing a neutral for the others and teaming it with a neutral carpet. Opt for a mix of bright orange and chocolate-brown accessories.
• Purple. Purple absorbs light, making it look darker than it is, so avoid wall-to-wall blocks of purple by using patterned feature wallpaper that combines purple and lighter tones. Add mirrored furniture to reflect light around the room and enhance the opulent feel that purple creates.
Let’s see: How colours influence your bedroom.
Asian-style interiors evoke an image of serenity and tranquillity. Although it is a fusion of different styles that range from Japanese to exotic Indian themes, here is how you can incorporate some vibes from the Far East into your space:
• The perfect backdrop. Asian designs are inspired by natural colours and decorations that mimic scenic landscapes. So, keep the backdrop as neutral as possible (whites, gentle creams, light blues, elegant greys, etc.)
• A hint of spirited colour. Your Asian-themed room will come alive with vibrant accent hues that stand out from that neutral setting. Lovely cherry blossom pinks, ravishing reds, and luxurious purples are all hot stuff when it comes to the Oriental style.
• The right lighting. Stylish hanging paper lanterns, sculptural lighting installations, and a few carefully placed candles go a long way in creating a home inspired by the Far East!
• Add water. Feng Shui tells us that flowing water is both harmonious and positive, so add that small water feature in the entrance hall (or that beautiful koi pond in the backyard).
Whether you choose the forest, the mountains, or the beach as your nature-inspired interior palette, you will need the right elements and colours to make that theme work. From Cape Town to the Hamptons, beach houses have always been (and will always be) an envied style.
Pale timbers, white shades, nautical stripes, and hues of blue are the keywords here. Combine them with cane and wicker furniture for an elegant yet comfortable coastal look.
A great gallery wall of nautical prints (from sunsets to crashing waves) can really drive that nautical theme home. Opt to include sea creatures for your decor: mermaids for your bookends, whales on your scatter cushions, etc.
homify hint: Adorn your bookshelf with nautical-inspired reads, like Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, The Little Mermaid, Robinson Crusoe, The Old Man and the Sea, Moby Dick, etc. (even better if these titles come in covers that complement your colour palette).
The steampunk interior trend is a mixture between elegant Victorian and strong industrial elements. Go for muted neutral colours, like brown, sepia, cream, and dark red and/or green. Metallic colours also work. As for the rest, consider the following:
• Old furniture adds charm, to stick with the classic Victorian age.
• Add an industrial touch with exposed brick (or use wallpaper that mimics this style).
• Create wall murals using old maps, or just frame some to hang on your walls. The older, the better!
• Leather sofas and chairs are a definite must. Leather adds comfort and elegance to your house, and is one of the most important materials to define this trend.
• Gears are important items, so let your imagination run wild. A gear wall clock can make a strong statement, but you can also use them to create and display industrial art pieces.
• Create an antique effect by using sepia photos (whether of family/friends, or of places around the world).