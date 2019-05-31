The industrial container restaurant in Cape Town

Contrary to what many of us might think, designing retail spaces does not mean a wealth of options. One has to consider safety regulations, commercial certificates, space restrictions, consumer demands, viability and, of course, a looming deadline – all of which can severely restrict a designer’s creative mindset.

For this project, the client – Brocka, a gourmet streetfood-type restaurant – was opening a branch in one of Cape Town’s most prominent shopping centres, Canal Walk. Looking through the brief, AB Design already spotted the challenges of this project:

• A circular space with no roof

• No back wall to work with

• A very durable design was required, with thousands of people moving through the space on a weekly basis.

The initial idea that the professionals conjured up consisted of a shipping container with a futuristic look and feel to it. The container would also be the kitchen and service area and provide a hub for the staff.

For extra seating, a mezzanine floor would be added to refrain from a too-crowded space.