6 extension ideas to maximise your bedroom

Transforming your bedroom into a great place is something everybody wants. The bedroom is your sanctuary where you can rest and relax and most of all recharge your body and mind. You can do more with your bedroom to make it bigger and this goes beyond décor. With the help of experts like FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS, clients will get the best designs and structures for their properties. Their services include alterations, new designs, interior design, and architectural services available in their exclusive packages.

In this ideabook, we take a look at some bedroom extension ideas featuring balconies. Who wouldn’t want to wake up to the smell of fresh air, beautiful views of a garden, mountain, or sea for that matter and not forgetting all that delightful natural light coming in? However, before having a balcony installed on your property, you need to bear some things in mind:

Will your neighbours’ privacy be invaded with your “looming” balcony? Will your balcony be creating shade on your property leading to moisture buildup? Will your balcony suit the property or will it stand out like a “sore thumb”? Is it safe to put it where you want it?





Skilled architects will help you narrow down all the factors that influence your plans for building a balcony to your bedroom. If anything, they’re able to help you with things such as complying with building regulations in the area, taking care of safety and aesthetic aspects.