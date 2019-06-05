The dream penthouse by Johannesburg interior designers

CKW Lifestyle is an esteemed interior design firm operating from Johannesburg. Comprised of in-house interior design service, the company brings nearly three decades’ worth of experience to all its first-rate projects. Originally established as Craig Whitehead Interiors in 1996, the modern-day CKW Lifestyle has become a trusted source for deluxe services such as interior architecture, project management, customised furniture, soft furnishings, and décor and accessories.
Today we catch a glimpse of one of the firm’s most recent projects: a Sandton penthouse. As the client’s brief stated, CKW Lifestyle was asked to design a penthouse on the top floor of a Sandton office park that sports open-plan living spaces and a variety of top-notch additions (including a pyjama lounge, marble bathrooms, gourmet kitchen, and much more) with bespoke finishes.
Let’s take a look…
The client’s specific brief was to incorporate vibrant contrasts using neutrals of Charcoal, Black and Taupe, all elegantly combined with stylish metallics and natural stone marble and wood. A stunning example of how neutral tones don’t have to be dull and boring. And once these professionals were finished with this task, the old corporate space was magically transformed into a sophisticated three-bedroom dream penthouse boasting spacious interiors and sweeping views of the bustling city.
Here in the living room, bespoke furniture from CKW Collections has been carefully and meticulously arranged to maximise conversation and/or relax in front of the television – all while enjoying a generous dose of natural light with exquisite skyline city views.
A divider wall (which includes the TV unit on one side and a dining sideboard on the other) neatly separates the lounge from the adjoining dining room.
Cleverly continuing the smart and sophisticated colour palette of the living room, the open-plan dining room and kitchen create a striking feature as you enter the apartment. Equally manifesting a sweeping cityscape, but showing off the gourmet lifestyle of the homeowners who enjoy cooking and entertaining. Warmth and a natural finish are achieved by using imported wooden herringbone oak parquet floors throughout the living spaces, stunningly contrasting with the black kitchen and stylish white quartz countertops in the background.
A separate scullery also features a well lit full separate laundry room and drying yard (also used as a pet play area for confinement when they're entertaining on a grand scale- or a staff garden), wine cellar, store rooms, staff quarters and access to an outside BBQ area with pizza oven and wet bar overlooking the terraced areas but close enough to the cleanup areas of the kitchen for events. The wet bar also has detachable stretch shades which can be removed or fitted at random.
This fabulous penthouse is a haven for a blue chip executive and his mature family, so an intimate workspace with the soothing sounds of a lapping pool and water features coupled with surround sound in the home, create the perfect combination for a stylish home office. Here the homeowner can enjoy a getaway from his offices downstairs in his bustling company, be close enough to the hub of the city and work in the comfort and style of his executive home office with all the modern amenities and technology to boot. He can even turn the air conditioner and lights off and lock the offices downstairs without even having to leave his home – all thanks to his state of the art home and office automation.
With bespoke CKW furniture delightfully combining the minimalist- and modern styles, and a pristine design scheme featuring smart textures and patterns in durable sophisticated fabrics, this relaxed but well designed and appointed home is magnificent inside and out. Every living room, including this modern home office, overlooks its glorious exterior entertainment spaces along the perimeter of the building. The ideal lifestyle changer of living in a sophisticated workspace without leaving the comforts and confines of your beautiful home. Perfect for the semi-retired chairman of a listed firm. Here he can meet with his trusted executives or Personal Assistant in utter privacy.
One of the more intimate spaces in the entire penthouse uses the masculine and classic inspirations of plaid and shades of taupe, bronze, copper and tan to create a laid back but uber sophisticated colour scheme. Housing a collection of modern art and exquisite black and white photography collected from all over the world. But it's that plaid-patterned focal wall behind the bed that really catches one's attention without overthrowing the rest of the room's less-is-more approach to design. In fact, it becomes the anchor divide between the master bedroom and a privé little pyjama lounge with side views of Eastern Johannesburg.
Plush sueded fabrics, sumptuous silks and rich velvets compliment the scheme making this private lounge a nested cocoon away from the noise of the city streets below. Windows are lavishly treated with modern double layered drapes here, despite the bedroom enjoying views over a long lap pool and distant lights of Sandton city. Additional closets allow for storage of a vast shoe and accessories collection.
On approaching this area for design, when the professional teams zoomed in on the generous northern light and views of the city to ascertain which would be the best vantage to creating a fabulous space with a sumptuous rooftop entertainment garden. Not only is this a private residence, this space easily adapts to become the perfect environment for intimate gatherings, executive corporate events, and everything in-between. These low walls on the perimeter are deceiving and guests and owners are protected featuring double level outside steps for added security on this high rise garden.
The entire area is decked in all weather decking and includes retractable awnings over doors and large umbrellas, anchored to the ground. The far sides are protected with higher walls against wind and large potted trees create shaded areas and a park-like feature to the patio areas. At night the lighting is purposeful and intent, mastered and designed to create a magical ambience while you enjoy the cityscape with good quality lighting highlighting the features of architecture, trees, sculptures and pool alike.
No stone is left unturned to create the ideal bespoke living penthouse for this busy executive and his family run business to enjoy.
Let's indulge in a few more images of this amazing project, shall we?
