The dream penthouse by Johannesburg interior designers

This fabulous penthouse is a haven for a blue chip executive and his mature family, so an intimate workspace with the soothing sounds of a lapping pool and water features coupled with surround sound in the home, create the perfect combination for a stylish home office. Here the homeowner can enjoy a getaway from his offices downstairs in his bustling company, be close enough to the hub of the city and work in the comfort and style of his executive home office with all the modern amenities and technology to boot. He can even turn the air conditioner and lights off and lock the offices downstairs without even having to leave his home – all thanks to his state of the art home and office automation.

With bespoke CKW furniture delightfully combining the minimalist- and modern styles, and a pristine design scheme featuring smart textures and patterns in durable sophisticated fabrics, this relaxed but well designed and appointed home is magnificent inside and out. Every living room, including this modern home office, overlooks its glorious exterior entertainment spaces along the perimeter of the building. The ideal lifestyle changer of living in a sophisticated workspace without leaving the comforts and confines of your beautiful home. Perfect for the semi-retired chairman of a listed firm. Here he can meet with his trusted executives or Personal Assistant in utter privacy.