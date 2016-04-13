A Home Reinvented!

South Korean design company B&G know their stuff. Experts in taking old, run down apartments and turning them into something magnificent, today we are going too see an incredible before and after.

This ideabook will take you on some exciting twists and turns as we discover how paying attention to detail can transform even the most disastrous of spaces.

As Oscar Wilde said, To expect the unexpected shows a thoroughly modern intellect.

Modern innovation is at its best in this ideabook.