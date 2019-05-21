Psychological effects of neutral colours in home interiors

Deborah Garth Interior Design was established back in March 1992, making this interior design firm one of the most experienced companies in the industry. Located in Johannesburg, Deborah Garth Interior Design specialises in the high-end residential, corporate, and retail sectors of the market.

In addition to top-notch resources from all across the industry, the firm has also ensured great business relationships with numerous suppliers and vendors throughout its 27 years. Relying on a trusted team of contractors, sub-contractors, and related industry professionals has definitely enhanced the precision with which the firm approaches a client’s high-end project – not to mention the first-class results.

Some of the services available include full-turnkey interior design, design consultation, project management, brand-new builds, and renovations. The company is continuously working on an ever-expanding portfolio and flaunts a wealth of projects for clients throughout Gauteng, KZN, Cape Town, Knysna, and even abroad in Cornwall, England.

Let’s take a look at some of Deborah Garth Interior Design’s committed to neutral colour palettes—and what colour psychology teaches us about neutral colours…



