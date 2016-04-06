An upper-class log cabin

Today we fly you out to Germany to take a look at a log cabin for the modern age. This very charming and warm house is situated on the outskirts of a residential area in Mühlhausen, Germany, a small town in the district of Unstrut-Hainich-Kreis with a population of about 33,000.

The Haus S is a project dreamed up by K2 Architects, a German firm known for impressive contemporary designs of residential buildings. They wanted to build a structure which takes into account the natural surroundings, and especially the view from the plot on which the house is situated. The result of this endeavour is a large and lovely wooden structure that blends with its surroundings and harmonises with nature.

We are sure that you will find a home that is eclectic in style, inspired by simplicy, and warm on all accounts. If you're not convinced, you should definitely join us to find out for yourself!