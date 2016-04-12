​Quickly Revamp Your Home In A Weekend

Your mother-in-law is coming for a visit. That friend you haven’t seen since high school is due to drop by. Or you just feel like a change.
Regardless of your excuse for needing (or wanting) to spruce up your home, you don’t need to take a week off work (and borrow money from the bank) to achieve a fresh, new look. A new plant, some paint, or colourful accents here and there might sound like small changes, but they can make some big differences to how you view your house. And they can be achieved in the scope of a quick weekend!
Today on homify, we are sharing 6 quick-but-effective ways to give your room(s) a fresh new look in record time, without breaking a sweat (or your budget).
Who knew that books could be viewed as décor? But in all honesty, if done correctly, bookshelves can heighten your room's design possibilities to perfection. Here are a few options to consider:
• Balance books with decorative items. If you have space to spare, throw some decorative items into the mix. Vases, framed photos, keepsakes from your travels… they can really spruce up your shelf space.
• Leave some empty space. If you are able to leave a portion of the shelf bare, a clean-lined effect is achieved. Smaller rooms can benefit from this minimalist look, as clutter can make interiors appear smaller than they are. And a bit of emptiness creates the illusion of a roomy space!
• Use a limited colour palette. If the room needs focus and simplicity, try a selective colour palette. For example, books in covers of cool colours (like sky blues and grass greens) can add a striking contrast to your warm-toned furniture. And books in white and metallic brown accents can add some modern elegance to your reading corner (and the entire room).
Paint is a classic go-to option when it comes to room makeovers. But, instead of repainting an entire room, just give that one wall a focal colour to make it stand out most strikingly.
If you feel your walls would rather be left alone, you can paint the insides of bookshelves in an unexpected colour, or coat your ceiling a lighter version of the wall colour.
Sometimes a paint store will sell mixed paint at more cost-friendly prices than custom-mixed paint because the colour was off or it was returned to the store. This is a great option if you’re willing to experiment on the colour, so ask the experts at your local paint store.
homify hint: Pull a room together by choosing two contrast colours – like black and white, or bright blue and warm orange – and use them as a repeating theme throughout, such as a row of dark and light pillows on a sofa.
Speaking of walls, find herewith our choice of Cool walls: your essential guide.
Posters, frames, and artworks make for stunning pieces when it comes to spicing up a room’s walls, but there is no need to venture out and spend a fortune on a few Picassos.
Take down all your paintings and other art and move them around to different walls or different rooms. It is sure to create a fresh new feeling to your home.
A very popular trend is to create a gallery wall of family photos and other small pictures in matching (or contrasting) frames, arranged in a collage on a large wall, such as a stairwell or hallway. But to save you time (and headaches), first plan your layout by arranging them on the floor until you find the right composition and “balance.” The art of arrangement is always stylish.
As a general rule, grouping similar objects together in groups of three works better than pairing them. Eclectic collections add visual interest and picture frames that differ in look, style, size and colour look perfectly fine as long as there is variety to create an engaging visual feast.
Great decorating doesn't have to cost a fortune -- in fact it doesn't have to cost anything!
Tired of seeing your living room / hallway / whatever area as a bland and empty space that requires accessories? Take some out of your fridge! Put colourful fruit on display in glass jars or footed glass bowls. Remember to choose the long-lasting fruits of the season for a colourful, affordable, and delicious display. While oranges, lemons, and limes add a refreshing touch to spring or summer decorating, apples are a great choice for autumn or winter (especially ones in a warm red colour).
homify hint: Another way to bring nature indoors can happen just by stepping out your front door. Tall tree branches can become art when propped against the wall. And a collection of sea shells (or coloured pebbles or bright leaves) in a glass jar can be turned into a striking centrepiece for your coffee table.
Before you spend a fortune on new furniture, consider whether your lighting works. Lighting says a lot about design quality and is one of the most affordable ways to update your home without breaking your budget.
If your lighting style consists of a single flip of the switch, then perhaps it’s time to take some action. Add layers of lighting. A perfectly lit room has three basic layers: overhead lighting, task lighting and accent lighting. Think of the functional and decorative purpose of each light source. For example, an entryway wall’s sconces are a decorative touch, and while the table lamps function as task lighting, the chandelier provides overall light.
Lighting experts build layers of lighting to create interest and variety. When everything is lit evenly, nothing stands out. So, pick a focal point (perhaps even a secondary focal point) and highlight those. Add general ambient lighting and some lower lighting, like table lamps, for interest. It will give your room a quick and effective facelift for sure.
Plants and flowers instantly change the atmosphere and add that kick your décor needs to stand out. Consider the following:
• Out with the vases. Use hand-me-down china and succulents to create a quirky indoor garden with a vintage touch.
• Size matters. Get a statement piece. One large well-developed tree adds height and drama to a room. Scout your local nursery for the right tree that will boost your room’s beauty.
• Creative corners. Clusters of plants (in different sized pots) work a treat in awkward room corners where nothing else seems to fit.
• Perfectly potted. Cut flowers are lovely, yet fleeting. But potted plants can live a long time as a focal point on your furniture. Use them on coffee- or dining room tables as living, breathing decorations.
homify hint: Small details make all the difference: a new set of beautiful coasters, a new throw on your living room couch, a small but striking crystal vase filled with fresh flowers… just imagine all the small ways you can spruce up your space.