5 simple tips for a successful bathroom renovation

Renovating one of the most used (and abused!) rooms in any home – the bathroom – can be quite the fun task. However, it can pose many a challenges, especially when proper planning is skipped!
But never fear – as always, homify is here to assist, which is why we’ve collected these neat little tips to keep in mind for your next bathroom renovation. And in addition, we’ll also be introducing a skilled restoration and renovation professional team who just might make your bathroom makeover much easier and quicker than you ever thought possible…
Before you so much as scope out new faucets, know what you want to achieve with your new bathroom. For instance, will you require a multi-functional space ideal for the entire family with a bath, shower and double sinks? Or do you dream about a spa-like bathroom instead?
This will give you a better indication of what fittings and style you are after. From there on, consider where the existing plumbing and electrics are located, as moving and installing new pipes and electrics can severely up your costs.
A great way to redo a bathroom for much less expenses is by simply replacing tiles, sanitaryware and taps, as no additional plumbing changes are required.
Be smart about your bathroom accessories – you want to go with classic accessories that are guaranteed and won’t need replacing.
Usually, it is suggested to put aside about 10-15% of the sanitaryware budget for bathroom accessories. And in 2019, you would need a minimum of R2 500 for the basic accessories such as a soap rack, towel rail and towel ring.
There is no reason why you should go at that renovated bathroom project alone – let a professional assist you right from the start!
Regardless of how big or small your bathroom makeover project may be, you will require various tradesmen to help – bathroom designer(s), builders, plumbers, electricians, tilers, etc. According to research, most certified plumbers charge between R2 500 – R3 500 per plumbing point in 2019 – of course this will vary according to project, location, etc.
Before you start with the project, ask these questions:
• Do I want energy efficient products installed in the bathroom?
• What sort of piping will be used: galvanised, copper or plastic?
• What sort of shower floor levels and slopes will be considered?
• Will all the basin, toilet, and sink accessories come standard with angle valves?
• Is my current geyser and valve in working order or do I need to get it updated?
• Is there a guarantee on all the sanitaryware and bathroom accessories, including the plumber’s warranty?
It never hurts keeping a checklist throughout the bathroom renovation process, just to ensure you and your professional team successfully complete every step. The following MUST BE on your list:
• Sealing off all water supply to taps
• Demolishing / removing all items that need removing
• Fitting all plumbing piping under tile components
• Plaster walls / brickwork if plinth is needed
• Tiling floors and/or walls
• Painting undercoat and first coat
• Fitting the bath, vanity, basins, over-tile elements (such as faucets) and electrical fittings
• Painting the final coat and silicone around the units for proper sealing.
But most important of all: remember to enjoy this process! After all, you are getting a brand-new bathroom. Even though it’s going to take a lot of work to get there, you want to look back on this renovation process with fondness!
