5 simple tips for a successful bathroom renovation

There is no reason why you should go at that renovated bathroom project alone – let a professional assist you right from the start!

Regardless of how big or small your bathroom makeover project may be, you will require various tradesmen to help – bathroom designer(s), builders, plumbers, electricians, tilers, etc. According to research, most certified plumbers charge between R2 500 – R3 500 per plumbing point in 2019 – of course this will vary according to project, location, etc.

Before you start with the project, ask these questions:

• Do I want energy efficient products installed in the bathroom?

• What sort of piping will be used: galvanised, copper or plastic?

• What sort of shower floor levels and slopes will be considered?

• Will all the basin, toilet, and sink accessories come standard with angle valves?

• Is my current geyser and valve in working order or do I need to get it updated?

• Is there a guarantee on all the sanitaryware and bathroom accessories, including the plumber’s warranty?



