Spacious Modern Living

In this edition of homify 360 we visit a home of modern spacious simplicity. A villa where family living would be perfect regardless of your age. This home in Argentina is designed by the excellent team of architects at ARQ ANDREA MEI, with natural sunlight in mind.
The home is comfortable in all respects with an almost rustic and style atmosphere. Panoramic windows located throughout this lovely home promises to add warmth and light to the interior, while making it inviting and cosy too! It's time to have a better view don't you think?
Our first glimpse of this home takes us to the entrance at the front of the home, where fantastic yet simple nouveau art adds a touch of luxury. This detailed finish complete with pot plants and geometric design completes this welcoming entryway.
This modern home is attractive and shiny, the generous glazing offers great panoramic views while making the home seem even more stylish. It's an elegant way of adding modernity to your home exterior. Neutral tones are enhanced by the lush greenery making it perfect!
The backyard of this beautiful home showcases the family friendly aspect of modern living. The great green lawns creates the perfect setting for a game of catch, while the backyard also doubles up as a space to unwind and relax.
How about a more social zone? The backyard can be a fantastic atmosphere to enjoy the company of good friends and family over a delicious meal, especially on a hot summer day. Modern comforts in this spacious villa… and we just love it, don't you?
The dining area of this home is decorated in a classic and elegant decor, with natural wood and simplicity being the order of the day. The decor is colonial style and makes for an intimate setting at meal times. It's a modern take on traditional design.
The all-whites walls and simple ceramic tiles creates the full picture of elegance and style. Now this is a home decor trend that will be stylish for years to come! For more hints and tips to recreate the classic style at home, then check out: The homify guide to classic decor.
This living room has similar simple natural wood furniture adding a decorative and creative edge to the interior. The corner glazing of this space furthermore creates and incredible indoor atmosphere, one that is welcoming and cosy.
Admire the sunset, enjoy the sound of the rain or even the snow from the comfort of this living room, now wouldn't that be magical? If you need ideas to add warmth to your home, then these: Tips to create a really cosy living room would be perfect for you!
This TV room space within the living room fits in with the rest of this home decor perfectly! The windows located throughout this space add just enough natural sunlight and ventilation to create a perfectly comfortable interior, while allowing the residents to remain attached to the real world… one of fresh air and sunlight!
The panoramic windows are great for a home with pets and small children, we all know that they enjoy time outside, this is s safe choice for those family events in the backyard. Keep a watchful eye on the kids in the garden.
We have come to the end of our Ideabook today, and while we appreciated both the interior and exterior of this modern home, we now have a look at the minimalist bathroom. Again we see an abundance of natural sunlight and ventilation creating a comfortable interior, but the brilliance of this space is enhanced by the large mirror, simple fixtures and furnishings and neutral colours. A bathroom with windows is great! A bathroom with excellent modern touches… now that is perfect!