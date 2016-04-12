Spacious Modern Living

In this edition of homify 360 we visit a home of modern spacious simplicity. A villa where family living would be perfect regardless of your age. This home in Argentina is designed by the excellent team of architects at ARQ ANDREA MEI, with natural sunlight in mind.

The home is comfortable in all respects with an almost rustic and style atmosphere. Panoramic windows located throughout this lovely home promises to add warmth and light to the interior, while making it inviting and cosy too! It's time to have a better view don't you think?