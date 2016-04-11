Ideas to Make your Home more Interesting

There comes a time when a home is no longer just a place you live in, but a place that you want to enjoy beyond limitations. Whether you entertain regularly or prefer the solitary life of peace and quiet, a home can and will have an effect on your life.
Have you ever considered making your home more interesting? Creating a story… a legacy, something to leave behind? It might mean discovering a passion or just delving into something extreme? How about celebrating creativity with an artistic corner? Or how about some vibrant decor, a conversation starting piece that discusses your various globe-trotting adventures? Want to be inspired? Well then, let's get started!
The first and easiest way to create a stylish and interesting home is by adding some vivid and bright colours! This can be your favourite colour, a mix of shades or even just an accent colour that is carried through from room to room to add some character to the home.
The example in the image shows a vibrant living space, with the pastel shades along with neutral wooden tones creating a comfortable interior, which will be both a conversation starter and add a fun and interesting interior atmosphere to your home. It's a stylish way to make your home look elegant. Now throw in some surfboards and a hammock and you might even have a beach style home in the city!
If you love entertaining and are a real social butterfly, then why not add a minibar to your home for those great days in the company of family and friends? This is not a new idea, but if you have unused space in your kitchen, patio or even basement, your very own minibar might just be the escape you've been waiting for.
How about this minimalist design by the team at Design Within Reach Mexico? It's functional, elegant and classic. Add some bar stools and you'll never have to venture out to the bar scene again or worry about how to get home after a few drinks. Your very own drinking space in the comfort of your home. Just remember that our liver may need a rest now and then.
Original and one of a kind items—now that is interesting, fun and definitely a topic of conversation. This kitchen has some fantastic yet adorable elements, starting with the hanging lights above the countertop or that stylish repurposed shelving unit?
A little imagination and talented creativity can go a long way in creating a home decor piece that you will adore! It just takes a keen eye and the desire to create something extraordinary in your home. Have you ever wondered what to do with those knick-knacks that you collected from your travels abroad? Well, how about just using them for their intended purpose in the kitchen.
Creative patterns in the home, now that's especially interesting. Whether it be damask wallpaper or a floral design or how about something even more unusual by having a patterned designed exclusively for you? Adding a fantastic mosaic with traditional Portuguese undertones to your bathroom or kitchen can definitely make it seem more charming and rustic, but how about a gorgeous focal wall in your bedroom.
The possibilities are endless with a variety of materials available for mosaics ranging from stunning stained glass to more elegant ceramic and even natural stone options. Pair these classic designs with other antique pieces and you'll have a vintage home decor, reminiscent of old world charm and elegance.
We now head to a more modern option of home decor. A swimming pool will no doubt add some interest to your home, but how about having a swimming pool with a majestic view? Pool parties or quiet contemplation by yourself will never be the same again!
While an indoor pool certainly has privacy as an advantage, especially during those days when intimacy is appreciated, it can also be colder and may be even need some extra heating options. However, outdoor pools may require a bit more maintenance as they are exposed to the elements! Analyse the options available to you and choose wisely, but it would be an interesting addition nonetheless!
We have come to an end of our Ideabook today! But we before we end off, this virtual gold course in your home may just be the best way to perfect your swing! If you have space to create a multimedia room such as this, then why not create a practice area for your golf game while you're at it!
This is in no doubt an expensive hobby, but most business deals are secured on the greens so why not up your game and increase your financial situation with some lucrative relationships at the same time! You might surprise yourself with your hidden talent and regular practice… who knows? If you prefer another form of relaxation, then Relax! Home spas made easy will create an interesting home too!