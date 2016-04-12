​The House Of Blocks And Cubes

Architecture entails more than designing the layout of a house. A range of factors come into play, like cultural and geographical context, which are crucial in designing a project. For this reason, a lot of residences situated in Japan boast the typical Asian design style.

Although Asian design could be described as a combination of styles, there are distinct recognizable elements which are associated with this type of design: asymmetry, natural materials, strong references to nature, and a simplistic layout, to name just a few.

Today on homify 360°, we set foot in Japan for a glimpse at a house that throws all of the abovementioned elements out the window. Wakayama Architects are treating us to an abode that is decidedly “un-Japanese”, yet still packs a prevailing punch in terms of aesthetic quality and visual style.

Let’s take a closer look.