A budget project with brilliant results

River Rolny Architects were faced with the challenge of creating a budget home for a young and independent inhabitant on a plot with limited dimensions. As you will see if you follow our tour of the property, the results were nothing short of perfect. The house provides in all the needs of a single person starting out, whilst being extremely cost-effective and economic with space. In addition to this, the product looks very modern and is not at all aesthetically unpleasing.

It’s not easy to build your first home, in fact, it’s quite impressive. This project may be of use to you if this is something to which you aspire. The house was not built with an exaggerated budget, yet it is super comfortable and functional.

Don’t believe you can get all of this building your very first home? Well, join us for a tour and decide for yourself!