Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The cottage that became a professional home office in Sandton

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Home Office, CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Commercial spaces
Loading admin actions …

Working from home these days is nothing new, but that doesn’t mean that just any old corner will do to battle those deadlines. Enter Sandton-based interior design firm CS Design, who understands all too well the requirements of a busy day in the corporate world.

Clients have come to be familiar with the wealth of packages offered by CS Design ever since the firm was founded back in 1996, which include interior design, 3D rendering of plans, mood-boards and presentations, space planning, custom furniture design, retail design, and more.  

One look at the company's ever-increasing portfolio will showcase numerous projects (from full-on makeovers to design-only touch-ups) that span across Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and even international spots like the UK and New York. 

Let’s see how CS Design fared when asked to turn a dull and very much underused cottage into a home-based office for engineering professionals. 

The finished space

After Renovation CS DESIGN Commercial spaces Office buildings
CS DESIGN

After Renovation

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Trust us when we say that heaps of work went into creating this finished product (but you can scope out some 'before' and 'work in progress' pics very soon). Here, once the dust settled, we find a top-notch home office ready to take on some professionals and huge workloads.

The finer details

After Renovation CS DESIGN Commercial spaces Office buildings
CS DESIGN

After Renovation

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

So, what is necessary for a professional working space? Steady desks, comfortable chairs, adequate room for movement / walking, storage space, room for electronic equipment / appliances, fresh air and natural lighting, plus a firm dose of style (which, in this case, is evident by everything from the beach-hued desks and floating shelving to that eye-catching focal wall in the background).

A touch of colour

After Renovation CS DESIGN Commercial spaces Office buildings
CS DESIGN

After Renovation

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

It's amazing what a splash of colour can do, especially in a space filled with earthy/neutral tones. Case in point, this wall splashed in a cool ice blue which stands out beautifully from the surrounding beiges, browns, and greys.


Work in progress

In Construction CS DESIGN Commercial spaces Office buildings
CS DESIGN

In Construction

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

As we said, lots of blood, sweat, and tears went into creating this professional space, as can be seen in this picture. But don't just take our word (and this one photo) for it—see some more for yourself…

Work in Progress

In Construction CS DESIGN Commercial spaces Office buildings
CS DESIGN

In Construction

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN


Before

Before CS DESIGN Commercial spaces Office buildings
CS DESIGN

Before

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Work in Progress

In Construction CS DESIGN Commercial spaces Office buildings
CS DESIGN

In Construction

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Work in Progress

In Construction CS DESIGN Commercial spaces Office buildings
CS DESIGN

In Construction

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN


After

After Renovation CS DESIGN Commercial spaces Office buildings
CS DESIGN

After Renovation

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

After

After Renovation CS DESIGN Commercial spaces Office buildings
CS DESIGN

After Renovation

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Thinking about renovating your own little office space back home? Then see these 11 Essential Home Office Accessories for inspiration


The ‘before’ and ‘after’ styles of House Strubenkop
Are you as amazed as us by this transformation?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks