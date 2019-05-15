The cottage that became a professional home office in Sandton

Working from home these days is nothing new, but that doesn’t mean that just any old corner will do to battle those deadlines. Enter Sandton-based interior design firm CS Design, who understands all too well the requirements of a busy day in the corporate world.

Clients have come to be familiar with the wealth of packages offered by CS Design ever since the firm was founded back in 1996, which include interior design, 3D rendering of plans, mood-boards and presentations, space planning, custom furniture design, retail design, and more.

One look at the company's ever-increasing portfolio will showcase numerous projects (from full-on makeovers to design-only touch-ups) that span across Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and even international spots like the UK and New York.

Let’s see how CS Design fared when asked to turn a dull and very much underused cottage into a home-based office for engineering professionals.