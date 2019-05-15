The cottage that became a professional home office in Sandton

Working from home these days is nothing new, but that doesn’t mean that just any old corner will do to battle those deadlines. Enter Sandton-based interior design firm CS Design, who understands all too well the requirements of a busy day in the corporate world.
Clients have come to be familiar with the wealth of packages offered by CS Design ever since the firm was founded back in 1996, which include interior design, 3D rendering of plans, mood-boards and presentations, space planning, custom furniture design, retail design, and more.
One look at the company's ever-increasing portfolio will showcase numerous projects (from full-on makeovers to design-only touch-ups) that span across Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and even international spots like the UK and New York.
Let’s see how CS Design fared when asked to turn a dull and very much underused cottage into a home-based office for engineering professionals.
Trust us when we say that heaps of work went into creating this finished product (but you can scope out some 'before' and 'work in progress' pics very soon). Here, once the dust settled, we find a top-notch home office ready to take on some professionals and huge workloads.
So, what is necessary for a professional working space? Steady desks, comfortable chairs, adequate room for movement / walking, storage space, room for electronic equipment / appliances, fresh air and natural lighting, plus a firm dose of style (which, in this case, is evident by everything from the beach-hued desks and floating shelving to that eye-catching focal wall in the background).
It's amazing what a splash of colour can do, especially in a space filled with earthy/neutral tones. Case in point, this wall splashed in a cool ice blue which stands out beautifully from the surrounding beiges, browns, and greys.
As we said, lots of blood, sweat, and tears went into creating this professional space, as can be seen in this picture. But don't just take our word (and this one photo) for it—see some more for yourself…
Thinking about renovating your own little office space back home? Then see these 11 Essential Home Office Accessories for inspiration…