The ‘before’ and ‘after’ styles of House Strubenkop

Pretoria-based architectural firm Nuclei Lifestyle Design brings us our newest ‘before and after’ piece, with their project entitled ‘House Strubenkop’. As a vibrant team of architects, designers and technicians, Nuclei Lifestyle Design has been in the industry for more than three decades – and in that time has ensured themselves an ever-growing portfolio and devoted collection of clientele.

Taking great pride in catering to their clients’ unique wants and needs, Nuclei Lifestyle Design‘s areas of expertise range from luxurious residential homes and corporate offices to retail environments.

Let’s see what they envision for this (soon-to-be) super modern, upmarket family home…