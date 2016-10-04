7 excellent ideas you can copy from this great house

Polish architects Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL have taken a classic family home and turned it into the sweetest little space that you'll ever find.

Modern, precise and pretty, this home utilises space and functionality—characteristics found throughout the architect's projects. Look at this home that they have designed, for example. It's incredibly similar to the home we at homify will be exploring today. The architects take modern elements and translate them into a comfortable family home.

What all of the architect's projects show is that you don't have to sacrifice coziness and comfort for style! Today, we will look at one of their masterpieces, nicknamed Meteor 2, and discover why this is the cutest family home you've ever seen!