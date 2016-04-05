Your need-to-know guide for mirrors

Mirrors are some of the most useful decorating tools, and also some of the most undervalued ones. We take them for granted, exiling them to the realm of functional objects, and forgetting what aesthetic value they can bring to our spaces.

There is a wide range of mirrors available to us these days, made from a wide selection of material. It will not be unusual if you feel overwhelmed by the number of choices you have at your disposal and fear you might choose the wrong mirror for the wrong space.

Some mirrors are, indeed, more suited for particular purposes, and it is important that you are aware of these differences in order that you can make the most out of your mirrors. There is no need to fear, however, since we at homify are here to help and to guide you through the mirror-picking process. Behold: Your need-to-know guide for different types of mirrors!