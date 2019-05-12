The new Tshemba lodge by Johannesburg interior designers

Interior design firm Metaphor Design brings us our newest homify 360° discovery – but first, a little bit more about the professionals in charge.

Based in Johannesburg, Metaphor Design is the go-to for clients seeking bespoke interior designs in high-end residential, corporate and hospitality settings. This firm’s approach is a hands-on one, working alongside a range of professionals to fulfil the brief on each individual project. Ever since being established in 2012 by Lane Reeves, Metaphor Design has been expanding their portfolio via various projects (to the value of R250k and above) for a range of clients.

One of their newest achievements is Tshemba Lodge in Hoedspruit, a luxury lodge open to medical professionals in return for their services in the local clinics.

The brief? To curate a home instead of a lodge and ensure each of the nine bungalows offers a unique experience.The designs? A calm palette of organic textures to breathe fresh life into the interiors, alongside noteworthy furnishings that aid in top-notch relaxation such as king-size beds, elongated dining tables, plush sofas, and more.

But don’t take our word for it – see for yourself…