Winter’s coming – how to choose the right fireplace

South Africa may be known for its warm climate and hot summers, but locals will agree that our country can also get quite freezing, depending on location and the season! And since winter has already started knocking on our doors for 2019’s visit, we’ve begun searching for ways to keep warm and cosy – and that includes the search for the perfect fireplace.

Just think of the lovely ambience a crackling fire adds to a space, whether it’s a living room, dining room or bedroom. Fortunately, the majority of newer homes have the provision for at least one fireplace, and some even have adequate space for two or three.

But just like any other fixture or feature under the sun, so too does a fireplace provide a wealth of options in terms of style, size, practicality, cost, etc.

But don’t worry – homify is here to help you choose the perfect fireplace!



