​Big Changes On A Small Budget

Being fortunate enough to live in a big, spacious house is one thing. Having elaborate decor and numerous furnishings is entirely another, considering the fact that stylishly decorated spaces cost nearly an arm and a leg these days.
Or does it? We know the heartbreak from being limited by a small budget, but luckily we also know that there are ways around it. Yes, you can achieve that stylishly crafted space of your dreams without selling one of your organs – it’s just a matter of creative thinking planning on your part.
But homify is here to help! We’ve gathered some secrets from interior designers on how to achieve top-notch aesthetic quality without breaking the bank. From small and simple tips to actions that admittedly require a bit more work, find herewith out bag of stylish small-budget tricks!
Choosing the right paint colour for a space (whether it is the kitchen or your study) can be a difficult decision. However, if elegance is what you want to achieve, the answer is very easy: opt for a neutral colour palette.
Neutral colours instantly add an element of glamour to any space. And although there are variations to the different neutral tones and hues, the colour that you’ll pick depends on your personality and taste.
Notice the exquisiteness of Harvey Jones Kitchens above: snow-white cupboards and cabinets that are supremely soft on the eye. A dusty sage for the walls. And the element that ties them together? Those decadently dark countertops.
As we said: elegance guaranteed.
homify hint: One of the many fantastic facts about neutral tones? They work with any style! Whether you are modern, eclectic, urban, or love rustic country charm— a neutral backdrop is ideal for you.
The scatter cushions in your house serve two purposes: first, they offer added comfort to you and your guests. Remember that the next time you lay down on the couch to enjoy a DVD. And secondly, they inject some more elegance into your spaces.
Even if you never use those scatter cushions on your bed or couch, omitting them would be a big mistake. They may seem like such a simple element, but they are actually very attention-grabbing, which is why they are such a smash in the design world.
When you want to make a big impact, changing your scatter cushions is the perfect (and most cost-effective) way to do it. Go from solid colours that flatter your curtains and pull design elements together to bold, bright patterns that provide a visually striking contrast in the room.
homify hint: Although they’re called “scatter” cushions, a good arrangement can make or break the look you’re trying to create. Place the largest scatter cushions first so they don’t dwarf the smaller ones; from there, cleverly arrange them so they look inviting and comfortable—and so that someone could easily pick one up for quick comfort.
Apart from allowing those nosey neighbours prime viewing into your life, a house without window treatment can look incomplete and bare. But those drapes are not just for beautification – window treatment also improves the insulation in your home.
Fabric is an essential part of choosing curtains. To choose the right texture, consider the mood of your room. Heavy silk or velvet (a great insulator) can be fantastic for a formal space – but remember that both are dry-clean only. More practical (often washable) options include silky rayon blends and cotton sateen.
For a casual feel, opt for more billowy linen (generally dry-clean only) and crinkly crushed velvet. Cotton and cotton blends work with any type of decor and bring a crisp, neat feel, as does wool or wool blends.
If curtains are not your thing, you can always consider blinds or shutters, each of which comes with their own unique set of styles and advantages.
It should come as no surprise that the different rooms’ lighting in your house should vary. For example, you would not use the same lighting to illuminate your porch as you would to light up your kitchen, as these two spaces provide different ambiances and functions.
Give a room an instant facelift by changing the lighting. Portable lighting (or lamps) is a popular element of design in every room. Whether placed on a table or on the floor, they accessorise spaces with interesting shapes and special colours. You can even use them to add scale by mixing tall and short, or petite and bulky.
Or, sometimes, less is more. Lighting that doesn’t stand out can be a design choice, too. In this clear-lined, ultra sleek dressing space above, recessed lighting (also known as downlighters) is as much about the design as it is about the function.
It is certainly true that a cosy rug or carpet can add a warm and gentle atmosphere (especially now since we’re about to enter the frosty time of year). However, rugs will never match the elegance factor of a sexy hardwood floor. And there’s no need to break your budget when looking for wooden floors, as they are available in a range of different prices.
Opting for hardwood flooring can be considered a very good investment in your house, especially if you plan on selling. Laminate flooring is another popular option, so don’t be too quick to discard that option.
To get the best price and quality for your home’s wooden floors, ask the friendly expert at your local hardware store or flooring specialist to help you compare the different types of wood.
The best and most basic way to spruce up your home? Treat it to a good old-fashioned cleaning spree.
A weekly routine of dusting and vacuuming goes a long way in keeping those surfaces spotless and helping their shining quality to last. And to make them stylishly striking for when guests drop by. But it’s not just your home that benefits.
Regular cleaning is the best way to reduce dust and other irritating allergens from the home, allowing people with allergies, asthma and respiratory problems to breathe easier. In addition, both the act of cleaning and maintaining a clean house can help ease and avert unnecessary stress.
And, of course, cleaning actions like sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, and washing the dishes the old-fashioned way (by hand!) can make you work up a sweat and burn off calories.
See the homify-approved ways when it comes to: Cleaning Your Kitchen Equipment.