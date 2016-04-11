Blast from the past! Unearthing your home's history

You love everything about your home… the creak in the second stair, the way the windows allow the morning light to flow in, waking you up and how your family memories have gathered and grown in every room and every corner.

But before you lived in your beautiful house, it had a whole story. There were other families, other memories… a whole history that preceded you. Don't you want to get to know your home and its roots?

Today at homify, we invite you to fall in love with your home and its past… every crack, every lick of paint and every feature. From your living room to your attic, let's explore what your home has experienced, how it has been loved and who has looked after it to ensure that it's the home that you live in today.

Let's get to know your home's story today!