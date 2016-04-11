​The Terrific Timber Prefab House

The age of the prefab homes is upon us! Prefabricated homes, also referred to as prefab homes or simply prefabs, are specialist dwelling types of prefabricated building. These houses are manufactured off-site in advance, usually in standard sections that can be easily shipped and assembled.

Prefab homes are an ideal solution for a host of reasons, such as faster construction time, work unaffected by weather delays, and less wasted materials than with site-built constructions.

Today we take a sneak peek at one such a prefab home that is decked out in stylish wood, brought to us by Casedilegnosr. Rustic finishes, linear panelling, and a warm and snug feeling makes for one tasteful chalet-like house that could be the perfect setting for any day of the year.