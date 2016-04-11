​The Terrific Timber Prefab House

The age of the prefab homes is upon us! Prefabricated homes, also referred to as prefab homes or simply prefabs, are specialist dwelling types of prefabricated building. These houses are manufactured off-site in advance, usually in standard sections that can be easily shipped and assembled.
Prefab homes are an ideal solution for a host of reasons, such as faster construction time, work unaffected by weather delays, and less wasted materials than with site-built constructions.
Today we take a sneak peek at one such a prefab home that is decked out in stylish wood, brought to us by Casedilegnosr. Rustic finishes, linear panelling, and a warm and snug feeling makes for one tasteful chalet-like house that could be the perfect setting for any day of the year.
A slightly different model, and a lighter coating of wood, yet there is no denying the consistent charm still visible in our second image.
The ground floor of this prefab house presents a small bathroom, kitchen, and a living room. The second floor houses two bedrooms. In total, the house can comfortably sleep six adults and two small children. 72 square metres of expert charm and sophistication!
Because of the way wooden buildings are constructed (and the careful planning of their construction), they are quick to build when compared to buildings made from materials such as stone or concrete. This fast build represents a significant saving in costs.
Striking a fantastic pose, the house boasts its rustic facade with supreme confidence. Linear designs dominate the house, with both horizontal and vertical panelling making up this charming residence’s exterior setting.
As a natural insulator, wood is very effective in isolating cold and heat. This means saving a significant amount of energy when compared to stone, concrete and brick houses. As well as being a good thermal insulator, wood is also an excellent noise absorber, making wooden houses warm, relaxing and peaceful.
What is a good-looking face without a warm heart? No need to worry here, as the interior presents a cosy and homely atmosphere that can be the perfect setting for any family.
That sandy-toned timber continues to melt our hearts, even more so on the inside with those wooden frames, ceiling beams, and wall coatings. Just notice how supreme the dark furniture stands out from that light wooden background.
We just love the porch that is added to the house’s front – the perfect spot to sit on a lounger and listen to nature’s sounds, or get lost in a good novel.
Wooden houses enable easy modifications during and after the building process, and it’s because of the ease, versatility and cost-effectiveness that it is such a popular and inexpensive choice. In contrast, insulated concrete-form homes can be costly, troublesome and time-consuming to modify post-build.
With over 5,000 different woods to choose from, there is definitely a substantial choice when it comes to picking out / constructing a wooden house. Some woods are ideal for insulation, some for acoustics, grain, colour, appearance, and others for structural frames, walls, floors, ceilings and furniture.
What’s more, wood can be painted in any colour and can be waxed and varnished to enhance its natural finesse. It can also be carved, cut, glued and nailed. No wonder it’s not only used for home facades and structure coatings, but also for furniture, as seen in our image above.
We just love that charming, fairytale vibe that radiates from this wooden home. Its timber facade contrasts fantastically with the bright green landscape, making for a striking and inviting home.
But regardless of whether they are made from wood or not, why do so many people opt for prefab homes?
• The problem of material/equipment theft is considerably less (and less property damage due to vandalism),
• Materials are protected from exposure to the elements during construction,
• Worker safety and comfort levels are higher than with site-built construction,
• Quality control, plus factory sealing and design, can ensure high energy efficiency.
Need some more convincing when it comes to the prefab house? A Shining Example of a Prefab Home is sure to convince you!