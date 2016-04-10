​This man built his own house for R50,000

Since the dawn of time, we humans had to resort to creative thinking in order to find shelter. And the same way that our country is a diverse assortment of peoples and cultures, our homes and neighbourhoods vary considerably. The South African home can be a spacious mansion on a hill, a space-pressed apartment on the 12th floor, a rustic cottage surrounded by rural landscapes, or anything in-between.

A very modern concept to housing in the 21st century is the container home. Although this is still a relatively new idea, especially to us South Africans, there is no denying the charm and benefits that such an option presents. And even though this may not present the perfect solution for everybody, do not rule out this idea because of a lack of knowledge.

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at the pocket container home created by German designer Stefan Brandt – a very simple yet very stylish solution to the modern home.