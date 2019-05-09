4 beautiful ways to split space in an open-plan house

Time and trend are both fleeting. That is why there was a time when houses flaunted various separate rooms closed off from one another – and yes, believe it or not, it was considered in vogue at some point.

Today’s interior trends look much different, with open-plan layouts being the norm (for now, at least). However, even though an open-plan house does offer various benefits (such as shared lighting between areas, more space for socialising and/or furnishings and décor, and a lesser sense of enclosure), more and more people (and even professionals such as Interior Architects) have come to realise there is also a downside to more than one room blending into one another. One prime example includes cooking smells from the kitchen wafting into the adjoining living room.

But of course this wouldn’t be a homify article without a firm dose of advice, such as these four tips that are sure to help make an open-plan house seem much more cosy, inviting and (perhaps most importantly) stylish.



