A Relaxing Modern Habitat

A home is more than just a place to live, a home is a place where memories are made, children are brought up and people grow old. This fantastic home by the architectural team Urban Core in Porto, Portugal takes care of all those factors. From the comfortable living space to the gorgeous greenery surrounding this modern home. Holistically this home is fabulous, with enough space for the entire family to enjoy all the comforts of sophisticated living.
This home has been expertly planned from every aspect from the nature loving exterior to the bright and airy interior, perfect for entertaining and those social occasions! It's time to take a closer look!
From this perspective we can fully appreciate the well-manicured lawns of the garden as well as the modern architecture that is so excellently showcased in the design of the roof. The villa has a unique design and comprises of two floors.
The wooden roof is evident of a home that loves all things natural and it's uniquely charming in every aspect. The multitude of large windows allows for the sun's rays to enter into the home throughout the day making it warm and cosy.
The terrace is a charming and relaxing area where residents can enjoy the comforts of being close to home, while admiring the grassy green lawns surrounding the modern living space. The large glazed sliding doors serves as a go between for the indoors and outdoors of the home, making the deck area an extension of the interior.
The home enjoys a great deal of privacy as there is a large boundary between the neighbouring houses. Just think about how great it will be to enjoy an early breakfast outside or how about a delicious meal for two at sunset… the comforts of modern living!
The larger windows surrounding this beautiful home and the ample skylights have created an excellent interior, one that is bright and airy and overall comfortable. The interior of this home has a modern and minimalist decor with its all white elegant furnishings and high wooden table.
The sophistication and elegance of this dining room is no doubt comfortable with a modern twist. How about that fascinating yet original lamp hanging from the ceiling and creating an intimately lit interior ambiance! Another take on modernity and charming decor!
We move on to the living room now. The open plan living space shows that the modern and chic dining room is elegantly connected to the simple living room, but the living room has a surprising sunken flooring design. Although this feature is mostly seen in a rustic home setting, it is amazing nonetheless.
The modern fireplace will provide dual warmth to both the living and dining room areas of this home, making this interior comfortable regardless of the weather. Now how about that garden view? Isn't it just a relaxing view to enjoy at any time of the day?
We are now enjoying the sight of the garden in all its glory! The swing set shows that this home is great for a young modern family! Any child loves playing outside and with the high boundary walls, it's a safe place for the kids to enjoy.
There are two dimensions of this garden that can be enjoyed, but this family friendly home will ensure that those herbs and flowers you've always wanted to plant in your own little garden, have their place here! So get creative and grow some organic greens for your family!
We have come to the end of our Ideabook today, but we felt it's necessary to zone in on the wooden staircase that connects the wooden deck to the garden area. This will make a great space for entertaining family and friends with sundowners on the deck or even that kid's birthday party in the comfort of your own garden.
Keep a close watch from above as the kids enjoy the fun below, and you don't even need to leave your home to do so! If you love modern country living, then this Chic Modern Chalet is a perfect home decor inspiration for you!