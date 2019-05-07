9 home decor trends to follow in 2019

The biggest, most prestigious annual design and lifestyle exhibition in Africa is currently underway – that’s right, Decorex SA already completed its Durban and Cape Town shows, and attendees are still talking about what they learned.

Apart from rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in interior design, attendees were schooled in a wealth of information, including some of the biggest interior design trends in South Africa (for this year, at least).

Let’s recap what they are…