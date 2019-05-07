Your browser is out-of-date.

9 home decor trends to follow in 2019

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Southern African Residence - Bedroom Ideas, Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom
The biggest, most prestigious annual design and lifestyle exhibition in Africa is currently underway – that’s right, Decorex SA already completed its Durban and Cape Town shows, and attendees are still talking about what they learned.

Apart from rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in interior design, attendees were schooled in a wealth of information, including some of the biggest interior design trends in South Africa (for this year, at least).

Let’s recap what they are…

1. Add a personal touch

The personal touch trend is classic, since it will never go out of style and will always differ from one household / lifestyle to the next. Always ensure you incorporate something personal into your furnishings and/or décor – it’s the easiest and best way to personalise your home’s design. 

2. The Gen Z yellow

This year, there is no better colour to add some vibrancy to an indoor (or outdoor) space, or liven up a neutral / earthy colour scheme, thanks to the vivacious Gen Z yellow. 

3. The Neo Mint green

Think of the Neo Mint green as the softer, more subtle version of Sea Foam. Word on the design street is that this is gearing up to be the colour for 2020…

4. Ribbed surfaces

It’s no surprise that textured surfaces bring so much character and detail into a space. Decorex SA reminded us of this. That is why textured ceramic wall coverings, wooden panels, and other examples of ribbed surfaces are showing up in more homes than ever before. 

5. Rugs as wall art

Whoever was the first to decide that a high-quality woven floor rug could liven up a wall deserves a special spot in design heaven! 

6. Statement ceilings

Look up—thanks to detailed paintwork, wooden structures and digital imagery, statement ceilings are back and bigger than before! 

7. Crystal or high-gloss surfaces

Let it shine! High-gloss finishes remind us to put some dazzle back into our lives. 

8. Island-mounted hobs and extractors

2019 is the year of the chef, thanks to island-mounted hobs and extractors that allow the home cook to, instead of being shoved into a corner, have more breathing room and moving space in his/her culinary kingdom. 

9. Innovative lighting

The hearts of our homes are shining more this year – literally, thanks to more innovative task lighting, accent lighting, and pendant lighting aimed specifically towards kitchen islands. 

Catch up with other vital information and design news with Are you attending Decorex South Africa 2019 ? 

9 shipping container house designs that will inspire you
Which of these interior design trends for South Africa are you surely copying for your home?

