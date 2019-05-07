9 home decor trends to follow in 2019

The biggest, most prestigious annual design and lifestyle exhibition in Africa is currently underway – that’s right, Decorex SA already completed its Durban and Cape Town shows, and attendees are still talking about what they learned.
Apart from rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in interior design, attendees were schooled in a wealth of information, including some of the biggest interior design trends in South Africa (for this year, at least).
Let’s recap what they are…
The personal touch trend is classic, since it will never go out of style and will always differ from one household / lifestyle to the next. Always ensure you incorporate something personal into your furnishings and/or décor – it’s the easiest and best way to personalise your home’s design.
This year, there is no better colour to add some vibrancy to an indoor (or outdoor) space, or liven up a neutral / earthy colour scheme, thanks to the vivacious Gen Z yellow.
Think of the Neo Mint green as the softer, more subtle version of Sea Foam. Word on the design street is that this is gearing up to be the colour for 2020…
It’s no surprise that textured surfaces bring so much character and detail into a space. Decorex SA reminded us of this. That is why textured ceramic wall coverings, wooden panels, and other examples of ribbed surfaces are showing up in more homes than ever before.
Whoever was the first to decide that a high-quality woven floor rug could liven up a wall deserves a special spot in design heaven!
Look up—thanks to detailed paintwork, wooden structures and digital imagery, statement ceilings are back and bigger than before!
Let it shine! High-gloss finishes remind us to put some dazzle back into our lives.
2019 is the year of the chef, thanks to island-mounted hobs and extractors that allow the home cook to, instead of being shoved into a corner, have more breathing room and moving space in his/her culinary kingdom.
The hearts of our homes are shining more this year – literally, thanks to more innovative task lighting, accent lighting, and pendant lighting aimed specifically towards kitchen islands.
