Before and After: The Sexy Loft

Mexican architects NonWarp continue to dazzle us at homify, with their cutting-edge design, sophisticated architecture and stylish interpretations of the modern day home. Their projects are always way ahead of the game.
Today we are going to be looking at an incredible before and after, where we see an old, dilapidated building transformed into a sexy loft. These architects know what they are doing!
As Wayne Dyer said,
Transformation literally means going beyond your form.
Let us witness what these designers are capable of, when they go beyond what is expected of them and create the magnificent.
The only way you survive is you continuously transform into something else. It's this idea of continuous transformation that makes you an innovation company.—Ginni Rometty
Loft H-11 is just that—a loft. Yet, it encompasses so much more.
The loft overlooks the entire city, thanks to large, glass windows, which also allow an abundance of light to filter into the space. This design is reminiscent of a city sky scraper look and feel, but it is softened thanks to a gorgeous, sand-coloured stone facade below it.
The designers have opted for a very neutral exterior look and feel, with simple—even rustic—materials, including glass and stone. These are complemented by the simple, white walls.
Don't you love the spiral staircase that connects the ground floor to the second floor outside? It's like an Italian villa!
We need to realize that our path to transformation is through our mistakes. We're meant to make mistakes, recognize them, and move on to become unlimited.—Yehuda Berg
It may be difficult to believe, but this is what the stunning piece of architecture in the previous photograph looked like before NonWarp got to work.
This home is not only old-school and outdated, but it's also dilapidated, in need of a lick of paint and hasn't been cared for at all. There are vines growing across the exterior wall and the roof looks like it is about to sink in.
You'll notice in the previous photograph, however, that the designers have incorporated some of the traditional and classic elements from the original structure. The arched doorways remain in the new structure, while a fresh, glistening new building surrounds it.
You should read this ideabook on: Combining old and new furniture is a must as it will show you how important it is to incorporate elements of the old and the new.
Life is a moving, breathing thing. We have to be willing to constantly evolve. Perfection is constant transformation.—Nia Peeples
When we move into the interior area of the loft, we can see how it takes on an industrial chic look, remaining open plan and spacious. This is achieved by incorporating natural, raw materials such as brick and cement into the interior style.
The architects have also played around with height and space, connecting different levels with wooden stairs. There are lofts within the loft!
This whole look and feel reminds us of this: Rustic cottage designed for cosiness.
First comes thought; then organization of that thought, into ideas and plans; then transformation of those plans into reality. The beginning, as you will observe, is in your imagination.—Napoleon Hill
This before image shows us just how unloved this home was before the architects came along and rescued it. The walls, which were once white, are blackened. There is a old fence and floors that have been damaged by the weather and the natural elements.
This should be a warm, social space where a family or friends can enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. Instead it is run down, grimy and gross.
Remember that any exterior space can look fantastic with a bit of love and some good decor and furniture items. Have a look through our homify products for balconies, verandas and terraces for inspiration for your own outside spot!
Fairy tales are stories of triumph and transformation and true love, all things I fervently believe in.—Kate Forsyth
In this image, we can see the hallway, where the concrete floors, white walls and wooden elements are enhanced by the beautiful, large glass windows. This look is softened by the white curtains, which frame the windows and add warmth to the space.
The designers have gone for a very minimalist look here, especially because they don't have too much space to work with. Only the functional elements are featured here. This is a great tip for any home!
This loft has been completely transformed, thanks to some innovation and some love. Before, you wouldn't even consider living here and now it's a space that you'd dream of!