Before and After: The Sexy Loft

Mexican architects NonWarp continue to dazzle us at homify, with their cutting-edge design, sophisticated architecture and stylish interpretations of the modern day home. Their projects are always way ahead of the game.

Today we are going to be looking at an incredible before and after, where we see an old, dilapidated building transformed into a sexy loft. These architects know what they are doing!

As Wayne Dyer said, Transformation literally means going beyond your form.

Let us witness what these designers are capable of, when they go beyond what is expected of them and create the magnificent.