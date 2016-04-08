The Pattern Trend How to Guide!

Patterns in a home… now that is something not everyone will agree to! They can be daring and different in a variety of colours, textures and shapes, or patterns can be subtle, in neutral shades with simplicity. You may have your own feelings about this growing trend, but we are here to show you that adding a splash of imagination and funky shapes to your home… doesn't mean it needs to look straight of the 1970's, unless that's the look you are going for!

The patterned trend is back and it's so much cooler and vibrant than ever before! This Ideabook compiled by the homify team will show you just how to add this nostalgic trend, without overwhelming your entire home! So let's get started.