9 shipping container house designs that will inspire you

Container homes have become extremely popular in South Africa and have since been part of many commercial as well as residential property owners list of assets. Container homes can be “dressed up” into a very contemporary setup fit for a fancy addition to the home or even your second dwelling. With the right design and creative thinking, you can have a one-of-a-kind container home suited to your needs.

Cape Town based CONTAINER RENTAL AND SALES is one of the leaders when it comes to installing, designing, and renting shipping containers. They have worked with numerous entrepreneurs and homeowners looking to add that unique touch to their style and social space. CONTAINER RENTAL AND SALES specialises in new design and build, sales and rentals, offices, exhibition stands, container homes an alternative to regular houses, as well as schools.

You can find a variety of professionals at homify to help you complete your project and the inspiration you need to turn your home into a new and fresh living space that everyone will enjoy. In this ideabook we explore some unique container home designs that will inspire you to build one!