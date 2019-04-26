8 classic furniture designs for the perfect dining room

Transforming your property takes time, effort, skill and money, so you have to be clear on what you’ll do first. Some folks redo their gardens and exterior parts of their property while others tackle the interiors. Johannesburg-based interior design firm CKW LIFESTYLE has worked on various commercial and residential projects throughout the region with their designing expertise includes interior architecture, project management, upholstery, soft furnishings, décor and accessories, as well as custom furniture designs. With over 20 years of experience, you too can enjoy their expert advice and quality décor for your home.
Here are their handpicked furniture straight from the CKW Lifestyle Collections that are available for you to purchase!
The Classic Monaco dining room collection is beautiful and inspiring for those who want to add a touch of grand sophistication to their homes.
This chandelier is so chic and elegant that adds just the right amount of “royalty” to the living space. It features a crystal design that cascades beautifully to lighten up the whole dining area.
➤Price: R 11 258,00 (excl. Installation & delivery)
This dark coloured mahogany dining table in the Classic Monaco collection features a mitered corner, curved legs, and a veneer top. It’s a solid yet elegant table fits for 6 to 8 people seating.
➤Price: R 36 500.00
The Metro Carver dining chair features tapered legs, a medium back for good lumbar support, and sloped arms for extra comfort as you dine with your guests.
➤Price: R 6 350.00
This classic dining chair features no armrests but good back support, offering comfortable seating as you dine.
➤Price: R 5 400.00
This starlight Monaco Chevron rug covers a wide area making a great addition to your dining area. It also features woven chenille and is available in 2 other neutral colours.
➤Price: R 7 980.00 (2.9m x 2m) / R 15 600,00 (3m x 4m)
The grotto rug is another addition to the colour range of the chevron collection from Monaco Classic.
➤Price: R 7 980.00 (2.9m x 2m) / R 15 600,00 (3m x 4m)
Taupe is another featured colour in the Chevron Rug range and all of them are available in the composition of 53% acrylic, 27% cotton, and 20% polyester.
➤Price: R 7 980.00 (2.9m x 2m) / R 15 600,00 (3m x 4m)
This geometric pattern print wallpaper is available in 7 colours, ranging from red, grey, blue, to cream shades. With the Classic Monaco collection, you can turn your dining room into a regal, fine-looking space that sports royalty, luxury and finesse.
➤Price: R 1 665,00 per roll
