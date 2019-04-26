Your browser is out-of-date.

8 classic furniture designs for the perfect dining room

Nancy Amon _ homify
CKW Lifestyle : Classic Monaco Dining room
Loading admin actions …

Transforming your property takes time, effort, skill and money, so you have to be clear on what you’ll do first. Some folks redo their gardens and exterior parts of their property while others tackle the interiors. Johannesburg-based interior design firm CKW LIFESTYLE has worked on various commercial and residential projects throughout the region with their designing expertise includes interior architecture, project management, upholstery, soft furnishings, décor and accessories, as well as custom furniture designs. With over 20 years of experience, you too can enjoy their expert advice and quality décor for your home.

Here are their handpicked furniture straight from the CKW Lifestyle Collections that are available for you to purchase!

An overview of the Classic Monaco dining room

Monaco Dining Room
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Monaco Dining Room

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

The Classic Monaco dining room collection is beautiful and inspiring for those who want to add a touch of grand sophistication to their homes.  

1. Classic chandelier

Monaco Dining Room
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Monaco Dining Room

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

This chandelier is so chic and elegant that adds just the right amount of “royalty” to the living space. It features a crystal design that cascades beautifully to lighten up the whole dining area.  

➤Price: R 11 258,00 (excl. Installation & delivery)

2. Monaco mahogany dining table

Monaco Mahogany Dining Table
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Monaco Mahogany Dining Table

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

This dark coloured mahogany dining table in the Classic Monaco collection features a mitered corner, curved legs, and a veneer top. It’s a solid yet elegant table fits for 6 to 8 people seating.  

➤Price: R 36 500.00

3. Modern Metro Carver—the dining chair

Modern Metro Carver (Dining Chair)
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Modern Metro Carver (Dining Chair)

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

The Metro Carver dining chair features tapered legs, a medium back for good lumbar support, and sloped arms for extra comfort as you dine with your guests.  

➤Price: R 6 350.00

4. Metro dining chair

Metro Dining Chair
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Metro Dining Chair

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

This classic dining chair features no armrests but good back support, offering comfortable seating as you dine.  

➤Price: R 5 400.00

5. Chevron Area Rug (Starlight)

Chevron Area Rug col: Starlight
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Chevron Area Rug col: Starlight

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

This starlight Monaco Chevron rug covers a wide area making a great addition to your dining area. It also features woven chenille and is available in 2 other neutral colours.  

➤Price: R 7 980.00 (2.9m x 2m) / R 15 600,00 (3m x 4m)

6. Chevron Area Rug (Grotto)

Chevron Area Rug col: Grotto
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Chevron Area Rug col: Grotto

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

The grotto rug is another addition to the colour range of the chevron collection from Monaco Classic.  

➤Price: R 7 980.00 (2.9m x 2m) / R 15 600,00 (3m x 4m)

7. Chevron Area Rug (Taupe)

Chevron Area Rug col: Taupe
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Chevron Area Rug col: Taupe

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Taupe is another featured colour in the Chevron Rug range and all of them are available in the composition of 53% acrylic, 27% cotton, and 20% polyester.  

➤Price: R 7 980.00 (2.9m x 2m) / R 15 600,00 (3m x 4m)

8. York wallpaper

GEO Trellis ON 1662 Wallpaper
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

GEO Trellis ON 1662 Wallpaper

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

This geometric pattern print wallpaper is available in 7 colours, ranging from red, grey, blue, to cream shades. With the Classic Monaco collection, you can turn your dining room into a regal, fine-looking space that sports royalty, luxury and finesse.

➤Price: R 1 665,00 per roll

You may also be interested in these 6 custom living room furniture ideas by Johannesburg designers.

10 things Millennials want from their dream homes
Do you love the classic décor? Tell us about your favourite classic décor features

