10 things Millennials want from their dream homes

Being a Millennial (people born in the 1980s and 1990s, also known as 'Generation Y') means that you’re excited about new things, technology, and the future. Being able to buy your own home takes time and hard work, and once you’re able to make it official, then it’s time to make it your custom-own. Adding some custom work and innovative extras will go a long way to enjoy your humble abode.
Studies have shown a constant factor when it comes to what Millennials are looking to see their homes and it isn’t practicality. Instead, these first-time buyers are more for style and design when purchasing a home. Other factors also showed that the Generation Y also considers living in an apartment over living in a house. Having a local primary and high school nearby isn’t as attractive as being able to have access to a popular or vibey restaurant. That said, it’s clear that times have truly changed and what pleased home buyers of the 80s and 90s don’t necessarily attract Millennials.
In this post, we are going to delve a bit deeper, highlighting some of the 10 major things Millennials want from their new home!
With a modern open plan living room, it allows for great-looking décor as well as better entertainment whilst having guests over. An open plan lounge gets rid of the barrier walls, making socialising a breeze.
A view is not only great as a therapeutic way of unwinding but also makes a nice first impression.
Winters in South Africa can be quite cold when the temperatures begin to drop so underfloor heating always comes in handy.
You can’t go wrong with a kitchen island. Not only do these provide ample workspace but also adds to central storage space as needed.
A large master bedroom is great for many things, providing the space you need for a large wardrobe, king-sized bed and simply anything in between (minus the clutter of course)!
A walk-in closet is the crème de la crème of luxury wardrobes and simply adds that extension of high-end style to your home. Not to mention innovative space and convenience.
After a long, hard day’s work, even a vibrant forward-thinking, tech opportunist, Millennials would love to come home to the luxury and comfort of an unwinding spa retreat. This is best achieved with a gorgeous spa-style bathroom to ease any stress away.
A spacious outdoor and entertainment area is the perfect fit for any Millennial’s home as this can accommodate braai areas, pools, sun loungers and lots more.
A double garage provides enough extra storage space. Living in the busy central business district, makes it clear that space is usually smaller. A double garage provides space for 2 vehicles plus additional storage as needed.
Getting Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa to assist where it matters most simply makes life a little bit easier. Isn’t that the way it’s supposed to be—simplicity and technology in a marriage of the perfect home.
