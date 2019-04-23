Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 walk-in closet designs that will spark an idea for yours

Nancy Amon _ homify Nancy Amon _ homify
Zimbali Walk in closet, Linken Designs Linken Designs
Loading admin actions …

Walk-in closets provide a sense of space, freedom to choose your garments and are simply a great way to organize and prepare your clothes for each day. There are many benefits to having a walk-in closet as opposed to a regular wardrobe and they include but are not limited to the following:

  1. They increase the value of a property
  2. They add a sense of glamour and style
  3. They are convenient and keeps things neat and tidy
  4. They maximize your storage space even when they’re small
  5. They provide privacy

Another great thing about walk-in closets is that they can be custom built to large or small bedrooms and living spaces.

Interior designers and decorators can not only help you build a walk-in closet as well as design the ideal one suited to your house but also help you to get the best out of it. Their unique sense of technical visualisation can help you see your closet complete long before its actually done and ready.  

1. Chic sensations

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style dressing rooms
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Saffraan Ave

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

This walk-in closet not only gets the hit of minimalism but also gives that feeling of a chic design.

2. Small and innovative

House Varyani, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern dressing room
Redesign Interiors

House Varyani

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Walk-in closets don't have to be big to be innovative, this space-saver walk-in closet is a brilliant example.

3. Stylishly blingful

Rose St, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio BedroomWardrobes & closets
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Rose St

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

With a gorgeous chandelier, you can't help but get that high-end fashion feel going for this walk-in closet.

4. Humble plus homely

House F, Margaret Berichon Design Margaret Berichon Design Classic style dressing room MDF White
Margaret Berichon Design

House F

Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design

This walk-in closet has a humble, simple design, yet so beautiful and useful.

5. Reach in and display

Main Dressing Room CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd Eclectic style dressing rooms Wood Beige
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Main Dressing Room

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

This closet makes it easy to reach in for your clothes with plenty of shelves to display footwear and accessories.

6. Contemporary stylish

Walk-in closet Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern dressing room
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Walk-in closet

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

This walk-in closet is contemporary, neat and oh so stylish.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Walk-in closet with bathroom access

Dressing room Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Classic style dressing room White
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Dressing room

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

One of the most convenient designs in walk-in closets are those with direct access to the bathroom!

8. Earthy bathroom walk-in

Guest Dressing and Bathroom Hugo Hamity Architects Modern dressing room bathroom,bathrooms,dressing room,shower,showers,timber building,eco home,passive house
Hugo Hamity Architects

Guest Dressing and Bathroom

Hugo Hamity Architects
Hugo Hamity Architects
Hugo Hamity Architects

This walk-in closet has access to the bathroom and designers created a neutral setting resulting in this beauty here. It also features stunning work by carpenters.

9. Windows added

Roman Blinds Elliott Designs Studio Modern dressing room Grey blinds,roman,fabric
Elliott Designs Studio

Roman Blinds

Elliott Designs Studio
Elliott Designs Studio
Elliott Designs Studio

Walk-in closets with windows provide natural light and a spacious feel while maintaining the privacy.

10. Bedroom vanity closet

Dressing Table & BIC JSD Interiors Modern dressing room Wood Grey dressing table,contemporary bedroom,cupborads,contemporary
JSD Interiors

Dressing Table & BIC

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

A vanity can form part of your walk-in closet, but as seen here it forms part of the bedroom reach in closet.

11. Shelves and hanging space with a backdrop

House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern dressing room
Principia Design

House St Andrews

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

Who says that your closet should only feature plain-Jane walls? This wardrobe has a great looking backdrop almost teleporting you to another environment as you get ready for your day.

12. Seating space

homify Classic style dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Why not have a seat while you tie your shoes or put them on?

13. Your very own dressing studio

House Verster - Johannesburg , Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio Modern dressing room
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio

House Verster—Johannesburg

Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio

When designing your walk-in closet, a professional interior designer can help you create the perfect dressing studio.

14. High-end design with a boutique feel

Walk in closet view 1 Linken Designs
Linken Designs

Walk in closet view 1

Linken Designs
Linken Designs
Linken Designs

This terrific walk-in closet gives a feeling of being at a high-end clothing store.

15. Make your shoes and accessories visible

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern dressing room
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

This walk-in closet makes the shoes and accessories the stars of the show and easy to access.

16. Cosy, yet effective

​House Spies , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern dressing room
Redesign Interiors

​House Spies

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Here's another example of how interior decorators make a small walk-in closet effective despite the small scale.

17. More mirrors, more visuals

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

You simply have to get your reflection to make sure that you're looking your stunning best. This walk-in closet provides sufficient mirrors to get the job done mirror mirror on the wall…

Find more great ideas for sprucing up your home such as these cool wall décor ideas!  

Are you attending Decorex South Africa 2019?
Are you ready to give your closet a walk-in makeover?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks