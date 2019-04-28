5 pretty and practical kids’ room ideas

Playing interior decorator when it comes to children’s rooms can be quite an intimidating process. As a parent, you want the space to look beautiful, function well, and capture your child’s imagination and personality, but that can be a tall order, especially since kids grow up so fast and seem to change interest at a rapid pace.

But relax – with homify in charge, you are treated to kids’ room ideas that are smart, stylish and simple (as in ‘easy’, not ‘boring’).

So, regardless of whether you’re raising a toddler, a tween or a moody teen, let’s take a look at some great design ideas for your little one’s most personal and private space: their bedroom.