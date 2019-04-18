Your browser is out-of-date.

22 creative wall decor ideas for South African homes

Nancy Amon _ homify Nancy Amon _ homify
Various Products, Motama Interiors and Exteriors Motama Interiors and Exteriors Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Solid Wood
Loading admin actions …

Making design changes in your home can either improve or break the overall look. Now while this can seem like an overwhelmingly monstrous task or even intimidating, it’s easy with the right help. If you’re planning on acing the design, then the help of a professional interior designer could greatly benefit your course.

When it comes to wall decor, interior designers and decorators will help you choose the right colours, textures and pieces to go with the theme of space. This is why they always work closely with their clients to help them achieve the perfect results no matter what the changes may be.

When going for a change of scenery by yourself, you can use absolutely anything that will fit into the theme of your home. Some people go for bold and beautiful; others opt for bright colours or stick to neutrals. A dash of accessories, a breath of fresh air with plants and even some shelves where appropriate. Needless to say, it’s clear that the options for beautiful wall decor are truly endless!  

1. Understated appeal

Living Room Overberg Interiors Living room living room,African style,cane chairs
Overberg Interiors

Living Room

Overberg Interiors
Overberg Interiors
Overberg Interiors

Keeping the look simple, with just a hint of texture is a great way to tease in that sense of chic style.

2. Stylish mirrors

Beach House Living , Joseph Avnon Interiors Joseph Avnon Interiors Living room
Joseph Avnon Interiors

Beach House Living

Joseph Avnon Interiors
Joseph Avnon Interiors
Joseph Avnon Interiors

Placing stylish mirrors on the wall will bring in light and make the living space look bigger!

3. Keep it natural

FinOak feature wall Finfloor Walls Engineered Wood Wooden flooring,feature wall,wood flooring,wood column,wood panel wall
Finfloor

FinOak feature wall

Finfloor
Finfloor
Finfloor

Wooden wall finishes set the tone for a deluxe cabin-like home, not to mention the cosy and comfy vibe.

4. Display with shelves

TV Rooms , Joseph Avnon Interiors Joseph Avnon Interiors Media room
Joseph Avnon Interiors

TV Rooms

Joseph Avnon Interiors
Joseph Avnon Interiors
Joseph Avnon Interiors

Shelving is a great way to display your favourite trinkets.

5. Add some texture into the walls

3D Wall Decor Leone Truter Interiors Walls Bamboo White 3D Wall Decor
Leone Truter Interiors

3D Wall Decor

Leone Truter Interiors
Leone Truter Interiors
Leone Truter Interiors

Instead of plain plastered walls, why not add some artistic texturing on the wall?

6. Geometric patterns

House Brooks. , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House Brooks.

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Step out of your comfort zone and add some bold patterns to the feature wall.

7. A wall of green pastures

House Cunningham, Spegash Interiors Spegash Interiors Modern kitchen
Spegash Interiors

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Even regular feature walls could be boring. How about adding a blanket of grassy-wall to spark a change?

8. A hint of art

Dining Room Overberg Interiors Modern living room dining room
Overberg Interiors

Dining Room

Overberg Interiors
Overberg Interiors
Overberg Interiors

Hanging some artwork is an easy way to change the whole scenery.

9. Contemporary mural

Kitchen Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern kitchen
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Kitchen

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

This is a nice take to the classic mural and with the lacquer finish that adds an contemporary look.

10. Brick finish wall

Kitchen Renovation, CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Modern kitchen
CS DESIGN

Kitchen Renovation

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Face brick is an easy-wear and almost maintenance-free part to add to your accent walls.

11. Mirror in the hallway

A Hallway that Wows Spegash Interiors Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Spegash Interiors

A Hallway that Wows

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Apart from catching your reflection or a quick check before you leave home, a mirror adds the illusion of amplified space.

12. Timber cladding

Cladding Motama Interiors and Exteriors Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Solid Wood Thermowood,cladding,durable
Motama Interiors and Exteriors

Cladding

Motama Interiors and Exteriors
Motama Interiors and Exteriors
Motama Interiors and Exteriors

Timber is a naturally self-sustaining material and a beautiful addition to your wall.

13. Chalkboard wall

White River Manor, Principia Design Principia Design Kitchen
Principia Design

White River Manor

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

If you are a creative person or have little kids, a chalkboard wall would be perfect for your home. It adds an opportunity to write daily menu, grocery lists and even artistic doodles!

14. Frame the artwork

Boys Bedroom, Joseph Avnon Interiors Joseph Avnon Interiors Nursery/kid’s room
Joseph Avnon Interiors

Boys Bedroom

Joseph Avnon Interiors
Joseph Avnon Interiors
Joseph Avnon Interiors

Frame the artwork before placing them on the wall, as this adds more texture.

15. Double mirrors

Beach house bedrooms, Joseph Avnon Interiors Joseph Avnon Interiors Classic style bedroom
Joseph Avnon Interiors

Beach house bedrooms

Joseph Avnon Interiors
Joseph Avnon Interiors
Joseph Avnon Interiors

Placing round mirrors on the wall adds an extra dimension to the room.

16. Charcoal or pencil art

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The framework on the wall is artistically beautiful and natural…

17. Wallpaper

homify Teen bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wallpaper is a great way to skip the hard work of painting.

18. Tools on display

Garage Wall Storage Ideas MyGarage Modern garage/shed garage,mygarage,storage,storage solutions,fitted garage,garage ideas,garage storage,south africa,wall storage
MyGarage

Garage Wall Storage Ideas

MyGarage
MyGarage
MyGarage

This is a catchy and space-saving way of putting your tools on display, especially if you enjoy gardening and DIY.

19. Stone cladding

house on water, drew architects + interiors drew architects + interiors Modern bathroom
drew architects + interiors

house on water

drew architects + interiors
drew architects + interiors
drew architects + interiors

Stone cladding always adds a touch of earthy, natural and zen to the space.

20. Rustic appeal

Beach Retreat, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Eclectic style bathroom
Studio Do Cabo

Beach Retreat

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

Adding some natural features such as raw-wooden shelves and finishes is a nice way to set the tone for an earthy, rustic space.

21. Pretty with vases

House Brooks. , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern bathroom
Redesign Interiors

House Brooks.

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Floating shelves plus a collection of vases like this is a lovely addition to your bathroom.

22. Creative with primary colours

House James , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern bathroom
Redesign Interiors

House James

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Simply let your imagination flow and add your own creative touch with some primary colours!

Find more inspiration with these 25 types of fences and walls that will make your house more stylish.

12 modern bathrooms to inspire your next renovation
Have you found the ideal look for your wall décor at home? Tell us all about it.

