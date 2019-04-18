22 creative wall decor ideas for South African homes

Making design changes in your home can either improve or break the overall look. Now while this can seem like an overwhelmingly monstrous task or even intimidating, it’s easy with the right help. If you’re planning on acing the design, then the help of a professional interior designer could greatly benefit your course.
When it comes to wall decor, interior designers and decorators will help you choose the right colours, textures and pieces to go with the theme of space. This is why they always work closely with their clients to help them achieve the perfect results no matter what the changes may be.
When going for a change of scenery by yourself, you can use absolutely anything that will fit into the theme of your home. Some people go for bold and beautiful; others opt for bright colours or stick to neutrals. A dash of accessories, a breath of fresh air with plants and even some shelves where appropriate. Needless to say, it’s clear that the options for beautiful wall decor are truly endless!
Keeping the look simple, with just a hint of texture is a great way to tease in that sense of chic style.
Placing stylish mirrors on the wall will bring in light and make the living space look bigger!
Wooden wall finishes set the tone for a deluxe cabin-like home, not to mention the cosy and comfy vibe.
Shelving is a great way to display your favourite trinkets.
Instead of plain plastered walls, why not add some artistic texturing on the wall?
Step out of your comfort zone and add some bold patterns to the feature wall.
Even regular feature walls could be boring. How about adding a
blanket of grassy-wall to spark a change?
Hanging some artwork is an easy way to change the whole scenery.
This is a nice take to the classic mural and with the lacquer finish that adds an contemporary look.
Face brick is an easy-wear and almost maintenance-free part to add to your accent walls.
Apart from catching your reflection or a quick check before you leave home, a mirror adds the illusion of amplified space.
Timber is a naturally self-sustaining material and a beautiful addition to your wall.
If you are a creative person or have little kids, a chalkboard wall would be perfect for your home. It adds an opportunity to write daily menu, grocery lists and even artistic doodles!
Frame the artwork before placing them on the wall, as this adds more texture.
Placing round mirrors on the wall adds an extra dimension to the room.
The framework on the wall is artistically beautiful and natural…
This is a catchy and space-saving way of putting your tools on display, especially if you enjoy gardening and DIY.
Stone cladding always adds a touch of earthy, natural and zen to the space.
Adding some natural features such as raw-wooden shelves and finishes is a nice way to set the tone for an earthy, rustic space.
Floating shelves plus a collection of vases like this is a lovely addition to your bathroom.
Simply let your imagination flow and add your own creative touch with some primary colours!
