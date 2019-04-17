12 modern bathrooms to inspire your next renovation

The modern style can mean different things to everyone, but generally when we refer to modern design there are a few concepts and elements that can be found: crisp and clean lines, minimalist furniture, and ultra-modern appliances.

When it comes to the bathroom, the modern style tends to resort to neutral colours and bold geometry, plus well-lit and airy floor plans. And it’s not uncommon to see large tiles, polished concrete, and organic materials like wood and stone, which can help a bathroom look and feel more open and spacious. That is why the modern design is a great choice for smaller bathrooms.

Let’s take a look at some of our readers’ most favourite modern bathrooms here on homify – some are small, some are a bit bigger, and others are luxuriously spacious, yet they all flaunt the modern must-have elements with perfect precision.



