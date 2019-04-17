Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 modern bathrooms to inspire your next renovation

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House Milne, Hugo Hamity Architects Hugo Hamity Architects Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

The modern style can mean different things to everyone, but generally when we refer to modern design there are a few concepts and elements that can be found: crisp and clean lines, minimalist furniture, and ultra-modern appliances.

When it comes to the bathroom, the modern style tends to resort to neutral colours and bold geometry, plus well-lit and airy floor plans. And it’s not uncommon to see large tiles, polished concrete, and organic materials like wood and stone, which can help a bathroom look and feel more open and spacious. That is why the modern design is a great choice for smaller bathrooms.

Let’s take a look at some of our readers’ most favourite modern bathrooms here on homify – some are small, some are a bit bigger, and others are luxuriously spacious, yet they all flaunt the modern must-have elements with perfect precision. 


1. This cosy little oasis with its free-standing tub is conveniently located between the walk-in closet and the bedroom.

House Eppel John McKenzie Architecture Modern bathroom
John McKenzie Architecture

House Eppel

John McKenzie Architecture
John McKenzie Architecture
John McKenzie Architecture


2. Glitz and glamour is the main theme with this modern bathroom, thanks to shiny surfaces and a lot of incoming natural light.

Ebotse, Plan Créatif Plan Créatif Modern bathroom
Plan Créatif

Ebotse

Plan Créatif
Plan Créatif
Plan Créatif


3. We just love how the timber surfaces lend an almost rustic touch to this modern (and super spacious) bathroom.

House Milne - Main Bathroom Hugo Hamity Architects Modern bathroom
Hugo Hamity Architects

House Milne—Main Bathroom

Hugo Hamity Architects
Hugo Hamity Architects
Hugo Hamity Architects


4. With the right tiles (like these sublime subway ones) you don't even need to add wall decor.

Freestanding bath Oksijen Modern bathroom freestanding bathtub,acrylic bath,metro tiles,white metro tiles,grey floor tiles,grey wall
Oksijen

Freestanding bath

Oksijen
Oksijen
Oksijen


5. This en-suite beautifully flows out of the bedroom, yet a wall section still ensures the required privacy.

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects Grobler Architects Modern bathroom
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects


6. Notice how this bathroom enjoys a slightly curvier design with its tub, wall mirror, and sink.

​House Ramchurran , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern bathroom
Redesign Interiors

​House Ramchurran

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors


Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Never forget that the monochrome colour palette is the king and queen of colour contrast.

Oranjezicht House #01, Kunst Architecture & Interiors Kunst Architecture & Interiors Modern bathroom
Kunst Architecture &amp; Interiors

Oranjezicht House #01

Kunst Architecture & Interiors
Kunst Architecture &amp; Interiors
Kunst Architecture & Interiors


8. Oversized wall- and floor tiles lend a regal look to this cleansing space.

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern bathroom
Flaneur Architects

Salida del Sol Morningside

Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects


9. Don't you just love that focal wall with its patterned / themed tile design?

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern bathroom
Flaneur Architects

Salida del Sol Morningside

Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects


10. Thanks to an earthy palette and the right amount of textures and patterns, both this bedroom and en-suite enjoy a five-star design.

Costa Brava, Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Modern bathroom
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Costa Brava

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio


11. Wood is always good, but even more so when it's used in small doses.

House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern bathroom
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Auriga

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects


12. Fancy a soak in the oval tub or a relaxing shower instead? We love spacious areas that offer up choices!

House Wolmarans, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects Modern bathroom
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Wolmarans

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects


13. Renovation professionals: Kgodisho Solutions and Projects

Modern Bathroom Renovation: The Finished Design Kgodisho Solutions & Projects Modern bathroom
Kgodisho Solutions &amp; Projects

Modern Bathroom Renovation: The Finished Design

Kgodisho Solutions & Projects
Kgodisho Solutions &amp; Projects
Kgodisho Solutions & Projects

Thinking about giving your bathroom a new look? Pretoria-based Kgodisho Solutions and Projects is definitely the firm that you can count on for any renovation and construction projects. These professional contractors also provide various other services, including bathroom designs, painting, tiling, plumbing, flooring, waterproofing and much more.

Ever wondered Which floor for your bathroom? Let’s see the best options in terms of style and practicality…  

A stylish 36 m² shipping container garden studio in Johannesburg
Which of these modern bathrooms just became your dream design?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks