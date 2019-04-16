A stylish 36 m² shipping container garden studio in Johannesburg

Re-purposing a container may seem like a tall order, but the truth is with the right team of professionals on your project it’s possible. A4AC ARCHITECTS have long been one of Johannesburg’s trusted architects and specialists when it comes to creating purposeful container spaces. Their expertise includes architectural plans, architectural/interior design, construction documentation, and management services. The vibrant company consists of a team of qualified professionals who are not only experienced but also creative and able to turn an otherwise “useless” container into a much-loved and useful property. They also provide the complete design and build of the containers itself.

In this ideabook, we have a look at how these pro architects in Johannesburg transformed 2 containers into a stylish and beautiful garden studio. With a budget of only R250, 000, they completed it 100 percent including trimmings.