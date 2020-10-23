Top 20 modern kitchen designs in South Africa

The modern style seems to enjoy riding the trend wave, with no visible signs that its 15 minutes of fame are almost up. But what elements need to come together in order to make up the perfect modern kitchen?

Actually, there are a few factors that make a space modern, whether it’s a kitchen, a garden shed, or something else. And these factors include frameless cabinets, horizontal lines, lack of ornamentation, a strong sense of neutral tones, etc. etc.), yet sometimes these blur the lines between the modern- and contemporary styles.

At the end of the day, we feel that if your cooking space is visually pleasing and 100% functional (all kitchens are, first and foremost, working zones), then who cares about comparing your kitchen to a list which defines the must-have elements of the modern style?

After browsing (quite a bit) through our vast range of modern kitchen designs here on homify, we’ve determined that these 20 are some of the best kitchens in South Africa, for they flaunt one, two, or quite a few of the vital elements that make up modern design – which one will be your favourite?