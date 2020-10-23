Top 20 modern kitchen designs in South Africa

The modern style seems to enjoy riding the trend wave, with no visible signs that its 15 minutes of fame are almost up. But what elements need to come together in order to make up the perfect modern kitchen?
Actually, there are a few factors that make a space modern, whether it’s a kitchen, a garden shed, or something else. And these factors include frameless cabinets, horizontal lines, lack of ornamentation, a strong sense of neutral tones, etc. etc.), yet sometimes these blur the lines between the modern- and contemporary styles.
At the end of the day, we feel that if your cooking space is visually pleasing and 100% functional (all kitchens are, first and foremost, working zones), then who cares about comparing your kitchen to a list which defines the must-have elements of the modern style?
After browsing (quite a bit) through our vast range of modern kitchen designs here on homify, we’ve determined that these 20 are some of the best kitchens in South Africa, for they flaunt one, two, or quite a few of the vital elements that make up modern design – which one will be your favourite?
Like any professional Interior Architect will agree, even a modest-size cooking space can still be practical and elegant with the right decor and finishes.
• Cooking becomes easier with a modern kitchen design, seeing as all the relevant appliances and cooking goodies are not only up to date, but also quite fashionable.
• Those not sure how to work with colour palettes can try their hand at a modern kitchen, as it’s the ideal space to experiment with ‘safe’ neutrals such as greys, beiges, off-whites, and more.
• Modern kitchens, whether in South Africa or abroad, help to free up more space since their designs focus more on functionality and practicality. Similarly, the modern design style is also big on storage, which means you are bound to find the best spots for your toaster, smoothie blender, and other culinary goodies.
