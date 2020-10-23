Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 20 modern kitchen designs in South Africa

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern kitchen
The modern style seems to enjoy riding the trend wave, with no visible signs that its 15 minutes of fame are almost up. But what elements need to come together in order to make up the perfect modern kitchen?

Actually, there are a few factors that make a space modern, whether it’s a kitchen, a garden shed, or something else. And these factors include frameless cabinets, horizontal lines, lack of ornamentation, a strong sense of neutral tones, etc. etc.), yet sometimes these blur the lines between the modern- and contemporary styles.

At the end of the day, we feel that if your cooking space is visually pleasing and 100% functional (all kitchens are, first and foremost, working zones), then who cares about comparing your kitchen to a list which defines the must-have elements of the modern style? 

After browsing (quite a bit) through our vast range of modern kitchen designs here on homify, we’ve determined that these 20 are some of the best kitchens in South Africa, for they flaunt one, two, or quite a few of the vital elements that make up modern design – which one will be your favourite? 

1. A strong sense of lines plus a commitment to open spaces puts this modern (with a slight rustic touch) at the top of our list.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify


2. Who says a modern kitchen has to be all sleek surfaces? That timber side of the island immediately grabs attention!

Kitchen 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Kitchen

2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design


3. Don't forget to usher in a strong batch of natural lighting—another vital element of modern spaces.

House Hoffman, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern kitchen
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Hoffman

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects


4. With the right appliances, lighting and decor, a galley kitchen can become a pleasantly functioning culinary corner in any home.

House Meuller, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects Modern kitchen
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Meuller

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects


5. The majority of modern kitchen designs enjoy an open-plan layout with a dining / seating zone.

Contemporary living Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,monochrome kitchen,bulthaup accessories,concrete,open plan,kitchen island,kitchen dining,family kitchen
Kitchen Architecture

Contemporary living

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture


6. So much sleekness with that white colour palette and stainless steel finishes.

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS


7. Don't you love how the timber and stone (in the garden) add some rough character to this subdued colour palette, ensuring it becomes one of our best kitchen designs?

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS


8. A bit of flora is always welcome in any space, regardless of size or style, for it adds colour and texture!

Kitchen Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Kitchen White
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Kitchen

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors


9. With a view like that, who wouldn't mind spending some time slaving away in the kitchen?

Exner Penthouse, 2MD Exclusive Italian Design 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern kitchen
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Exner Penthouse

2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design


10. Who says blue doesn't belong in the kitchen? This royal tint perfectly pairs up with the off-whites of the countertops and walls.

Cooking Area Cape Kitchen Designs Modern kitchen MDF Blue Quartz Engineered,worktops,kitchen
Cape Kitchen Designs

Cooking Area

Cape Kitchen Designs
Cape Kitchen Designs
Cape Kitchen Designs


11. The best thing about shiny surfaces, like stainless steel? They help to bounce light around to make the space seem bigger.

Houghton Residence: The kitchen Dessiner Interior Architectural Kitchen units Kitchen,kitchen lighting,kitchen cabinet,kitchen appliances
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Houghton Residence: The kitchen

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural


12. Perfectly practical

LUXURY KITCHEN - cooking space Linken Designs Built-in kitchens Silver/Gold kitchen lighting,kitchen cabinet,Gold Kitchen,LED Lighting
Linken Designs

LUXURY KITCHEN—cooking space

Linken Designs
Linken Designs
Linken Designs

Like any professional Interior Architect will agree, even a modest-size cooking space can still be practical and elegant with the right decor and finishes.


13. What's not to love about this monochrome colour scheme?

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS


14. We never thought about pairing subway tiles with raw brick, but this example definitely made us think twice.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify


15. Something as simple as a backsplash can become your kitchen's main focal point.

Residential French Lane, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Modern kitchen Granite Black
HEID Interior Design

Residential French Lane

HEID Interior Design
HEID Interior Design
HEID Interior Design


16. Don't overlook the importance of proper lighting and how it can add to the style / decor factor.

Kitchen Design JSD Interiors Modern kitchen Wood Grey contemporary,black kitchen,kitchen cabinet,kitchen lighting,ceiling
JSD Interiors

Kitchen Design

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors


17. Sometimes the modern style can get quite playful by mixing different materials, like wood and concrete. The colour scheme, however, ties this one neatly together.

Mixing Colours and materials to create modern touch Signature Kitchens Built-in kitchens Wood Metallic/Silver Kithens,designs,modern,custom
Signature Kitchens

Mixing Colours and materials to create modern touch

Signature Kitchens
Signature Kitchens
Signature Kitchens


18. Don't you love how this island and breakfast bar flaunt a cheeky design that changes the entire layout of the kitchen?

Modern Contemporary Kitchen homify Modern kitchen Engineered Wood Multicolored
homify

Modern Contemporary Kitchen

homify
homify
homify


19. Scared that your kitchen's neutral tones might be boring? Mix it up with different hues and add pattern!

Modern White High-gloss Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Kitchen units Wood-Plastic Composite White
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Modern White High-gloss

Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry


20. A modern fireplace a few feet away from your cooking zone? That's 21st century splendour!

Mr & Mrs Du Plessis Project - The Hills Estate, Pretoria, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen MDF White
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Mr & Mrs Du Plessis Project—The Hills Estate, Pretoria

Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

What are the benefits of a modern kitchen?

Camps Bay Home, Kunst Architecture & Interiors Kunst Architecture & Interiors Modern kitchen
Kunst Architecture &amp; Interiors

Camps Bay Home

Kunst Architecture & Interiors
Kunst Architecture &amp; Interiors
Kunst Architecture & Interiors

• Cooking becomes easier with a modern kitchen design, seeing as all the relevant appliances and cooking goodies are not only up to date, but also quite fashionable.

• Those not sure how to work with colour palettes can try their hand at a modern kitchen, as it’s the ideal space to experiment with ‘safe’ neutrals such as greys, beiges, off-whites, and more. 

• Modern kitchens, whether in South Africa or abroad, help to free up more space since their designs focus more on functionality and practicality. Similarly, the modern design style is also big on storage, which means you are bound to find the best spots for your toaster, smoothie blender, and other culinary goodies. 

Which of these 20 examples just became your dream kitchen?

