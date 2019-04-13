Beautiful interiors: How to nail Scandinavian décor

Those familiar with the various types of interior design styles will agree that there is something to be said for the less-is-more look. But where the minimalist style tends to focus on empty space, the Scandinavian design opts for adding in some colour and character via a blend of textures, soft hues, and inviting furnishings / décor pieces.

The end result? A beautiful room that still only holds the most important pieces (meaning no valuable space is wasted), but which doesn’t look and feel like a ‘look, don’t touch’ design. Instead, one is immediately made to feel welcome and cosy.

So, how do the Swedes, Danes, and Norwegians (and, to some extent, the Icelanders) accomplish this inviting look with Scandinavian décor? The same way you’re going to achieve it…



