Our 10 best modern houses with picture-perfect views

Location, location, location. That is what everyone from potential homeowners and real estate agents to architects keep saying—and with good reason! After all, is there anything better to enhance your home setting and lifestyle than an immaculate beach view? Or a glittering cityscape by night? Or a lush forest stretched out in the distance? Or even something as simple as a picturesque street aligned by trees (blossoming purple Jacarandas, anyone?)?
We think not! And that is why we are so immensely proud of these fabulous modern houses with breathtaking views, all of which are located right here in South Africa (and courtesy of some of our country's most esteemed professionals).
So, whether it’s Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, or another equally attractive setting, take a look at some of the best modern houses with enticing views that we’ve stumbled across here on homify.
We kick off with a super modern structure (complete with a rich stone texture) perched on a hill overlooking the Johannesburg cityscape. And the pros deserving a round of applause for this creation? Francois Marais Architects, one of the country’s leading firms when it comes to first-class architecture and interior design.
Located in Bedfordview (but with another branch in Cape Town), Francois Marais Architects prides itself on designing energy efficient and green-star rated buildings for commercial and residential clients.
Since the firm was established back in 1996 it has become one of South Africa’s biggest and most influential architectural entities. Its founder, Francois Marais, comes from a family of architects and has used his background and passion to steer his company to become the leading professional on many large projects in the architectural- and interior design fields. Today, the firm boasts an impressive portfolio that speaks of high-class residences, cluster developments, game lodges, luxurious hotels, shopping centres, and corporate offices, both on local soil and overseas.
Consisting of a team of dynamic designers, Francois Marais Architects continues to provide top-notch services (including additions and alterations) to the entire Gauteng, Cape Town, and across South Africa.
Located in the classy Camps Bay, this modern stunner perfectly highlights the majestic ocean—a view that, surely, never gets old.
Thanks to an ingenious connection between transparent- and solid surfaces, these interiors simply melt together with the spacious exteriors.
A stylish and clean appearance is enjoyed thanks to the wavy lines of this double-storey delight. See how even the swimming pool seems to dance a curvy dance with the complementing patio and balcony.
Let’s enjoy a few more modern houses with unforgettable views – which one would you pick for your forever home?
