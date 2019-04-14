Our 10 best modern houses with picture-perfect views

Location, location, location. That is what everyone from potential homeowners and real estate agents to architects keep saying—and with good reason! After all, is there anything better to enhance your home setting and lifestyle than an immaculate beach view? Or a glittering cityscape by night? Or a lush forest stretched out in the distance? Or even something as simple as a picturesque street aligned by trees (blossoming purple Jacarandas, anyone?)?

We think not! And that is why we are so immensely proud of these fabulous modern houses with breathtaking views, all of which are located right here in South Africa (and courtesy of some of our country's most esteemed professionals).

So, whether it’s Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, or another equally attractive setting, take a look at some of the best modern houses with enticing views that we’ve stumbled across here on homify.



