Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Our 10 best modern houses with picture-perfect views

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
The modern Camps Bay home with a 12 Apostles view , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Villas Green
Loading admin actions …

Location, location, location. That is what everyone from potential homeowners and real estate agents to architects keep saying—and with good reason! After all, is there anything better to enhance your home setting and lifestyle than an immaculate beach view? Or a glittering cityscape by night? Or a lush forest stretched out in the distance? Or even something as simple as a picturesque street aligned by trees (blossoming purple Jacarandas, anyone?)? 

We think not! And that is why we are so immensely proud of these fabulous modern houses with breathtaking views, all of which are located right here in South Africa (and courtesy of some of our country's most esteemed professionals).

So, whether it’s Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, or another equally attractive setting, take a look at some of the best modern houses with enticing views that we’ve stumbled across here on homify. 


1. The home on a hill – and the professionals behind it

A glittering ambience FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

A glittering ambience

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

We kick off with a super modern structure (complete with a rich stone texture) perched on a hill overlooking the Johannesburg cityscape. And the pros deserving a round of applause for this creation? Francois Marais Architects, one of the country’s leading firms when it comes to first-class architecture and interior design.

Located in Bedfordview (but with another branch in Cape Town), Francois Marais Architects prides itself on designing energy efficient and green-star rated buildings for commercial and residential clients. 

Since the firm was established back in 1996 it has become one of South Africa’s biggest and most influential architectural entities. Its founder, Francois Marais, comes from a family of architects and has used his background and passion to steer his company to become the leading professional on many large projects in the architectural- and interior design fields. Today, the firm boasts an impressive portfolio that speaks of high-class residences, cluster developments, game lodges, luxurious hotels, shopping centres, and corporate offices, both on local soil and overseas. 

Consisting of a team of dynamic designers, Francois Marais Architects continues to provide top-notch services (including additions and alterations) to the entire Gauteng, Cape Town, and across South Africa. 

2. A R3 million view

The modern Camps Bay home with a 12 Apostles view FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Villas Green
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

The modern Camps Bay home with a 12 Apostles view

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Located in the classy Camps Bay, this modern stunner perfectly highlights the majestic ocean—a view that, surely, never gets old. 

3. Outside meets inside

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Pool
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Thanks to an ingenious connection between transparent- and solid surfaces, these interiors simply melt together with the spacious exteriors.

4. Clean curves

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses Grey
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

A stylish and clean appearance is enjoyed thanks to the wavy lines of this double-storey delight. See how even the swimming pool seems to dance a curvy dance with the complementing patio and balcony. 

Let’s enjoy a few more modern houses with unforgettable views – which one would you pick for your forever home? 

5.

House Pautz homify Patios Wood Wood effect terrace,outdoor pool,garden pool,glass facade,front garden,rooftop terrace,garden furniture
homify
homify


6.

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Living room
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio


Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7.

House Serengeti, www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za Modern houses Wood Wood effect
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za


8.

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern houses
Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects


9.

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern houses
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS


10.

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern houses
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

From these prime South African real estate creations to a Greek dream home, let’s explore Heaven has an ocean view


Beautiful interiors: How to nail Scandinavian décor
We’re dying to know which house (and view) you deem as perfect?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks