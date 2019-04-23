Are you attending Decorex South Africa 2019?

25 years of design inspiration. 1 200 exhibitors. 50 000m² of exhibition space. Yes, it is once again time for Decorex South Africa!
Africa’s most dynamic portfolio of décor, design and lifestyle exhibitions has been providing top-notch inspiration ever since its inception in 1994. Attracting over 115 000 visitors every year, Decorex SA is seen as the meeting point for everyone from homeowners and design-savvy consumers to professional interior decorators and lovers of beautiful spaces.
The design theme for 2019’s Decorex SA is stimulating the creative juices of even more visitors, designers and industry leaders. And even though Decorex Durban may be over, Cape Town and Johannesburg are awaiting their turns to immerse all attendees in beautifully curated spaces.
To prepare ourselves (and enhance our excitement even more), we delved deeper into the back story of Decorex SA, plus caught up with its Creative Director Anita Bloom to get the scoop on this immensely successful exhibition, the story behind 2019’s theme, and much more…
Since first kicking off in 1994, Decorex SA has played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s décor and design industry with three annual expos across 50 000m2 of exhibition space, featuring over 1 200 exhibitors and attracting over 115 000 visitors. Cementing itself as an industry leader, Decorex SA continues to remain ahead of the curve, growing and adapting to reflect the industry while always retaining the quality and sophistication that sets the exhibition apart.
Running alongside this power house exhibition is 100% Design South Africa and the International Sourcing Fair. As an award-winning brand, Decorex SA has received top prizes at the Association of African Exhibition Organisers’ (AAXO) ROAR Organiser and Exhibitor Awards. In 2017 Decorex Cape Town won ‘Best Trade and Consumer Exhibition 6000 to 12000 square metres’; 100% Design South Africa won ‘Best Trade and Consumer Exhibition 6000 square metres and under’ as well as the ‘Best Social Media’ category. In 2016, Decorex Joburg won the ‘Best Exhibition of the Year’; 100% Design South Africa won ‘Best Trade and Consumer Exhibition under 6000 square meters’; and Decorex Durban won ‘Best Trade and Consumer Exhibition 6000 to 12000 square meters.
The Decorex SA portfolio is backed by globally-renowned exhibitions company, Reed Exhibitions, a leading global events’ organisation with more than 100 years of combined industry experience.
Anita Bloom, Creative Director at Decorex SA: “The annual Decorex SA exhibition theme – revealed the year prior – is a unique element to Decorex SA and has been done since the show started. The theme needs to encapsulate the global industry trends. Africa is finally emerging as a dominant influencer in regards to décor style, particularly within the hospitality industry. We are seeing a much more organic incorporation of African elements into all aspects of design – materials, patterns, colours and furniture. The various trends, products and designs featuring at Decorex SA will represent elements of Africa from across the continent, yet there is something inherently African that flows through us all – it’s that element of being at home.”
“For me, one of the most important trends that really never goes out of style, is the Personal Touch Trend. While we can always draw on the current décor trends, we have to make sure that we incorporate these into our lives in a way that speaks to us. At the end of the day, you need to enjoy and appreciate the décor surrounding you, so it’s important that you personalise the design so that it feels like home.”
“One of my most favourite websites to keep updated on the latest trends is www.eclectictrends.com. On a local level – I love to constantly read through the SA Décor & Design Blog—www.sadecor.co.za”
Some of the most dynamic trends in 2019 were showcased at Decorex Durban, which ran from 19—22 March at the Durban Exhibition Centre. These included:
Architectural designs; Décor fit for children's bedrooms and play spaces; Bathroom finishes and accessories; Furniture designs; Outdoor living… Get inspired and see the latest trends for these, and many more, at the forthcoming Decorex SA exhibitions in Cape Town and Johannesburg!
1 – 5 May 2019
10am – 6pm daily
Cape Town International Convention Centre
Trade-focused day: 2—3 May 2019
Ticket Prices: Adults – R110; Student/Pensioners – R100; Kids U12 – R20; Trade – R100; Exhibitor – R100
7 – 11 August 2019
10am—6pm daily
Gallagher Convention Centre
Public holiday: 9 August
Trade-focused days: 7—8 August 2019
Ticket Prices: Adults – R120; Student/Pensioners – R100; Kids U12 – R20; Trade – R100; Exhibitor – R100
(For more information, email decorexinfo@reedexpoafrica.co.za)
Photo credit: Decorex SA