Are you attending Decorex South Africa 2019?

25 years of design inspiration. 1 200 exhibitors. 50 000m² of exhibition space. Yes, it is once again time for Decorex South Africa!

Africa’s most dynamic portfolio of décor, design and lifestyle exhibitions has been providing top-notch inspiration ever since its inception in 1994. Attracting over 115 000 visitors every year, Decorex SA is seen as the meeting point for everyone from homeowners and design-savvy consumers to professional interior decorators and lovers of beautiful spaces.

The design theme for 2019’s Decorex SA is stimulating the creative juices of even more visitors, designers and industry leaders. And even though Decorex Durban may be over, Cape Town and Johannesburg are awaiting their turns to immerse all attendees in beautifully curated spaces.

To prepare ourselves (and enhance our excitement even more), we delved deeper into the back story of Decorex SA, plus caught up with its Creative Director Anita Bloom to get the scoop on this immensely successful exhibition, the story behind 2019’s theme, and much more…