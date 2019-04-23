Your browser is out-of-date.

Are you attending Decorex South Africa 2019?

Johannes van Graan
IRIS C. - homify
25 years of design inspiration. 1 200 exhibitors. 50 000m² of exhibition space. Yes, it is once again time for Decorex South Africa

Africa’s most dynamic portfolio of décor, design and lifestyle exhibitions has been providing top-notch inspiration ever since its inception in 1994. Attracting over 115 000 visitors every year, Decorex SA is seen as the meeting point for everyone from homeowners and design-savvy consumers to professional interior decorators and lovers of beautiful spaces.

The design theme for 2019’s Decorex SA is stimulating the creative juices of even more visitors, designers and industry leaders. And even though Decorex Durban may be over, Cape Town and Johannesburg are awaiting their turns to immerse all attendees in beautifully curated spaces. 

To prepare ourselves (and enhance our excitement even more), we delved deeper into the back story of Decorex SA, plus caught up with its Creative Director Anita Bloom to get the scoop on this immensely successful exhibition, the story behind 2019’s theme, and much more…

1. What is Decorex SA?

IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify

Since first kicking off in 1994, Decorex SA has played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s décor and design industry with three annual expos across 50 000m2 of exhibition space, featuring over 1 200 exhibitors and attracting over 115 000 visitors. Cementing itself as an industry leader, Decorex SA continues to remain ahead of the curve, growing and adapting to reflect the industry while always retaining the quality and sophistication that sets the exhibition apart. 

Running alongside this power house exhibition is 100% Design South Africa and the International Sourcing Fair. As an award-winning brand, Decorex SA has received top prizes at the Association of African Exhibition Organisers’ (AAXO) ROAR Organiser and Exhibitor Awards. In 2017 Decorex Cape Town won ‘Best Trade and Consumer Exhibition 6000 to 12000 square metres’; 100% Design South Africa won ‘Best Trade and Consumer Exhibition 6000 square metres and under’ as well as the ‘Best Social Media’ category. In 2016, Decorex Joburg won the ‘Best Exhibition of the Year’; 100% Design South Africa won ‘Best Trade and Consumer Exhibition under 6000 square meters’; and Decorex Durban won ‘Best Trade and Consumer Exhibition 6000 to 12000 square meters. 

The Decorex SA portfolio is backed by globally-renowned exhibitions company, Reed Exhibitions, a leading global events’ organisation with more than 100 years of combined industry experience.


2. What is the concept of ‘Designing for Africa—feels like home’?

IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify

Anita Bloom, Creative Director at Decorex SA: “The annual Decorex SA exhibition theme – revealed the year prior – is a unique element to Decorex SA and has been done since the show started. The theme needs to encapsulate the global industry trends. Africa is finally emerging as a dominant influencer in regards to décor style, particularly within the hospitality industry. We are seeing a much more organic incorporation of African elements into all aspects of design – materials, patterns, colours and furniture. The various trends, products and designs featuring at Decorex SA will represent elements of Africa from across the continent, yet there is something inherently African that flows through us all – it’s that element of being at home.” 

3. What does 'feels like home' mean to you?

IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify

“For me, one of the most important trends that really never goes out of style, is the Personal Touch Trend. While we can always draw on the current décor trends, we have to make sure that we incorporate these into our lives in a way that speaks to us. At the end of the day, you need to enjoy and appreciate the décor surrounding you, so it’s important that you personalise the design so that it feels like home.”


4. What is your favourite website on design (that you’d recommend readers to visit for latest trends)?

IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify

“One of my most favourite websites to keep updated on the latest trends is www.eclectictrends.com. On a local level – I love to constantly read through the SA Décor & Design Blog—www.sadecor.co.za

5. Highlights of design trends

IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify

Some of the most dynamic trends in 2019 were showcased at Decorex Durban, which ran from 19—22 March at the Durban Exhibition Centre. These included: 

  • The vibrant Gen Z yellow mixed with greys as a pop of colour. It can be used to brighten a door or even a room as a feature wall. 
  • New mint is a gender-neutral colour with a futuristic feel, forecast to be the colour for 2020. 

IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify
  • Ribbed Surfaces: this tactile experience extends into this folded style of dynamic skin. The rounded, 3D effect plays with the concept of light and dark through delicate shadows. Textured ceramic wall coverings, wooden panels, velvet walls, and chrome cylinders will allow you to control the mood and tone of any room through this enfolded décor trend.

IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify
  • Rugs as Wall Art: statement rugs are now moving from the floor to the wall, with quality fabrics and enchanting designs taking their righteous place in a visually captivating space. How much easier is it now to draw the room together with a textured, hand-woven rug? 
  • Statement Ceilings: ceilings are no longer just functional and forgotten, but are rather gaining well-deserved attention through intricate paintwork, wooden structures and even digital imagery. 

IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify
  • Crystal or high-gloss surfaces: although matte finishes are a big conversation in the interior design zeitgeist, we are still seeing a strong preference for high-gloss finishes. 
  • Island mounted hobs and extractors: we're liberating the chef and allowing him or her to move more freely in their kitchens, rather than being pressed up against a wall.
  • Innovative lighting techniques such as task lighting, accent lighting and pendant lighting for kitchen islands.


6. Highlights of design brands/designers

IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify


See you at Decorex SA!

IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify

Architectural designs; Décor fit for children's bedrooms and play spaces; Bathroom finishes and accessories; Furniture designs; Outdoor living… Get inspired and see the latest trends for these, and many more, at the forthcoming Decorex SA exhibitions in Cape Town and Johannesburg! 


Details of Decorex SA 2019

IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify

Decorex Cape Town

1 – 5 May 2019

10am – 6pm daily

Cape Town International Convention Centre

Trade-focused day: 2—3 May 2019

Ticket Prices: Adults – R110; Student/Pensioners – R100; Kids U12 – R20; Trade – R100; Exhibitor – R100 

Decorex Joburg

7 – 11 August 2019

10am—6pm daily

Gallagher Convention Centre

Public holiday: 9 August

Trade-focused days: 7—8 August 2019

Ticket Prices: Adults – R120; Student/Pensioners – R100; Kids U12 – R20; Trade – R100; Exhibitor – R100 

(For more information, email decorexinfo@reedexpoafrica.co.za)


Photo credit: Decorex SA

22 creative wall decor ideas for South African homes
Will we see you at the Cape Town and/or Johannesburg Decorex exhibitions?

