Top 5 of the Week: Family Home to 40m2 apartment!

It's that time of week again, where we round up your favourite stories from the week and compile them into our top five list—so you can enjoy them all over again. Can you believe another week has past? That we're already in April? The year is already flying by, and as cliche as it sounds, this year seems to be going even faster than the last. Lucky we have these beautiful houses to take a look at and enjoy to take our mind off the passing time!
Get comfortable an get ready for a walk through a bunch of cosy, small and family friendly homes. Every house that made the top list this week fits into the small and cosy category, and it's no surprise given how delightful they all are.
So, enjoy this retrospective of the week, and get ready for another week of everything architecture, interior design and home lifestyle at homify!
Coming in at number one this week is this nifty, compact, functional and comfortable home by the German based K2 Architects. While it's relatively small, it definitely provides everything you could want in a family home and demonstrates how simple can really be the most sophisticated style. Nicknamed Haus P, the home by nature inspires creativity and functionality—by utilising every nook, cranny and corner, we're able to see not only clever but very stylish ways to make successful use of space.
The rooms make use of subtle, earthy colours and tones, creating warm spaces. This is a technique that can be applied in any home, so it's well worth taking note of.
It's official! It's definitely a trend—you homify readers just cannot get enough of small and compact houses, and that's why our article ’Five ingenious small houses,’ is your second favourite article of the week. In this article we take a look at a bunch of creative, clever and architecturally fascinating homes that show one unequivocally—you can get everything you need and more from small spaces, and they can look fabulously stylish.
Family architecture is about keeping in mind the needs of each individual family member while designing or building a home. Each person needs to ability to enjoy personal space while being a part of the entire household. So take a look at these five original projects to discover the ins and outs of genius, small space and family architecture.
Container homes are incredibly cool. Whether you like small living spaces or not, you have to admit that these constructions are creative, unique and edgy. Plus they have the added bonus of being environmental—they're made from recycled materials, after all. Imagine it's time for a break, to take a little weekend trip away from the sounds and traffic of the city and the deadlines demanded by daily life. But this time the accommodation option is a little different, it's a stylishly fitted container home—come on, admit you love the idea!
A lot of people choose container homes are their permanent residence for reasons of modernity, economics, environment and access to quality materials, and this week we showcased a wonderfully creative example from Korean architects Unibox. It's a 20-feet structure with a comfortable interior space which includes a living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Take a look here now!
There's no two ways about it, this little home is charming—and the little dog on the porch certainly gives it an even stronger homely vibe. They say that it's what is inside that counts, and while this place is gorgeous on the inside, we think the outside is pretty spot on too.
Part of the reason that small homes are so popular is simple—not everyone can afford a ten room mansion, but not everyone want to live in one either because there is something very relaxing and comforting about a smaller space. The balances in our bank accounts differ just as much as out personal tastes do, whether that's a gigantic house, a top-floor urban loft or a country cottage. This home, from German professionals Fingerhaus GMBH is a creation that looks like a quaint little residence in a typical suburban street from the outside will blow you away with its creative and super stylish interior.
There are small, compact homes and then there are the really small ones. Living with a family in 40m2 might seem impossible, or like a totally unpleasant idea, but it's actually very possible, as we demonstrated in this article. It's a fair assumption to think it's unlikely for anyone to live comfortably in a restricted environment with such a small surface area—particularly if there are active little kids around.
Here at homify and with our experts on architecture and interior design, we hope that these ideas can inspire you to combine design, style and decoration in a small environment, to create tasteful homes even when the space is super limited.
Starting with the living room, and working out way through the whole space, room by room, we take a look at furniture an decoration as individual but equally important elements that help us gain a sense of space and understand how to utilise limited areas.