Wooden pallets are one of the trendiest and funkiest objects to recycle at the moment, because they can be used for so many different purposes!
Traditionally, wooden pallets are used to protect goods or cargo while it is being transported. There are many different types of pallets, including metal ones and wooden ones. Today, we at homify are going to be looking at the wooden ones and how we can recycle them to create weird and wonderful decor items in our homes, which are functional too!
There are also so many suppliers of pallets in South Africa, thanks to all of the shipping, importing and exporting that takes place in our country. A quick Google search will allow you to find a supplier in your area.
The opportunities are endless… let's go!
Nothing looks more rustic and industrial chic than a bed frame made from pallets! This design by Spanish designers Barasona is the perfect example!
Pallets provide a sturdy and strong base for the bed and are a much cheaper option than a traditional bed base. They also look really trendy too.
There are also so many ways that you can style or position wooden pallets as a bed frame. You can rest them on the floor, like a traditional bed. Or you can suspend the pallets from the ceiling with strong rope, like in this design, adding a unique touch to bedroom decor.
Don't be afraid to experiment with some colours too. Paint your wooden pallets so that they fit into your bedroom design perfectly. We suggest opting for neutral colours, but the choice is yours!
A living room is not complete without a solid and stylish coffee table. Forget shopping for antique classics, however, and invest in a wooden pallet.
This is also an opportunity to immerse yourself in a DIY project. Get to work on your coffee table wooden pallet by sanding it down and painting it or adding a beautiful varnish to the original wood. You can even opt for decoupage, creating a collage of family photographs or wonderful memories on the surface of your coffee table.
In some designs, you'll notice that the designers have included wheels on the pallet. This is another great option, allowing you to move the coffee table closer to the sofa when you're sipping on a cup of tea. It also elevates the table slightly to a more comfortable height.
You also don't have to stop at a coffee table. Use wooden pallets for side tables too!
A sofa can look the edgiest its ever looked with a wooden pallet as a base!
All that you need to do is team a wooden pallet base with some gorgeous cushions, both big and small. When you feel like a change, simply replace the cushions, while keeping the wooden pallet base. This is much cheaper than replacing your sofa every few years.
Don't you love this design by Bazardeco? It's an example of how wooden pallets work wonderfully for the interior as well as the exterior. Why? Because they are hardy and durable. You can use wooden pallets for just about any piece of garden furniture. Have a look through the homify outdoor furniture products for more inspiration!
Vertical gardens are the funkiest ways to incorporate beautiful, natural, green decor into the home. They also take up very little space, utilising the vertical space rather than the horizontal space.
Wooden pallets are a great way to install a vertical garden without damaging your wall. Hang your wooden pallet on the wall and then get to work installing little pot plants or little pockets of your favourite flowers onto the surface of the wooden pallet. Not only does the pallet provide a wonderful, earthy look and feel to the vertical garden but it's the perfect base for plants and flowers.
If you live in a smaller apartment or home, you may want to divide up a room without installing large, concrete walls that are going to leave the space looking cramped, crowded and dark. Wooden pallets are the perfect solution!
Use wooden pallets to create a subtle and light room divider. If you don't mind the divider being fairly transparent, you can leave the wooden pallets as is, with the little gaps in it offering visible access between the two spaces. If you'd prefer that one of the spaces is more private, however, you can line the wooden pallets with material.
You can also hang other decor items onto the wall divider, such as picture frames, photographs or even a vertical garden. You'll have the most fashionable house on the block!
There is no need to spend thousands investing in smart storage spaces when you have a wooden pallet at hand!
Stack several wooden pallets on top of each other, like in this design by Italmaxitetto and you have the perfect rack for storing wines, spices and other condiments.
Storage units are incredibly important for any trendy home, leaving your counter tops and table free from clutter and chaos. Use your wooden pallet rack to ensure that the rest of your home takes on a neat, minimalist look and feel where only the functional items remain.
Last but not least, you can use wooden pallets to create a beautiful fence or gate and the best part is that you don't have to be very experienced or skilled to pull it off!
First you need to make sure that you have a good few wooden pallets and that they all match each other in terms of colour and tone. A white wash, like the one seen in the picture, is a great tip when it comes to a colour for an exterior fence.
Once you have your pallets matching, set about connecting them to each other with metal nails. You also need to ensure that they are firmly positioned in the ground! Get the whole family to help and you'll have a wooden pallet fence that makes the hipsters jealous.
