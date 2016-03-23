Wooden pallets are one of the trendiest and funkiest objects to recycle at the moment, because they can be used for so many different purposes!

Traditionally, wooden pallets are used to protect goods or cargo while it is being transported. There are many different types of pallets, including metal ones and wooden ones. Today, we at homify are going to be looking at the wooden ones and how we can recycle them to create weird and wonderful decor items in our homes, which are functional too!

There are also so many suppliers of pallets in South Africa, thanks to all of the shipping, importing and exporting that takes place in our country. A quick Google search will allow you to find a supplier in your area.

The opportunities are endless… let's go!