An immaculate house on the water's edge

Today we will look at home that’s a dream come true for its owners. The clients who commissioned the G-House, a villa and guest house on the Reeuwijk pond in the Netherlands, has always had a love of water running like a thread through their lives. This home offers them a permanent haven on the water’s edge, and a closeness to nature that cannot be rivalled.

Lab32 Architects undertook the task of creating a home that is durable and safe for the residents to enjoy over time. The design of the house relies on a few core principles: use of state of the art materials, the importance of a relationship with water, an emphasis on the natural qualities of the environment, and a minimal design style which is timeless and abstract.

There are many impressive qualities of this house, and although we will only review a few, we are certain the G-House will win you over!