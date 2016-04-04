An immaculate house on the water's edge

Today we will look at home that’s a dream come true for its owners. The clients who commissioned the G-House, a villa and guest house on the Reeuwijk pond in the Netherlands, has always had a love of water running like a thread through their lives. This home offers them a permanent haven on the water’s edge, and a closeness to nature that cannot be rivalled.
Lab32 Architects undertook the task of creating a home that is durable and safe for the residents to enjoy over time. The design of the house relies on a few core principles: use of state of the art materials, the importance of a relationship with water, an emphasis on the natural qualities of the environment, and a minimal design style which is timeless and abstract.
There are many impressive qualities of this house, and although we will only review a few, we are certain the G-House will win you over!
The village near Reeuwijk where the home is located, consists essentially of a single road with large detached houses forming islands on the water. This is definitely the strength of the home’s location, as it offers a lifestyle in harmony with the environment and an experience on the water.
As we can see here, the structure is highlighted by a combination of high-quality materials and powerful contours created by the large windows and overhangs. This creates dynamism and flowing movement in the structure, well-suited to the landscape.
A white stucco façade is accentuated by black aluminium frames. The simplicity of these materials create a beautiful and minimal composition that is unlikely to go out of style. The villa was custom-built using traditional construction methods, excluding the level below ground, which required a specialised foundation to build in the peaty soil.
Here we can see the side elevation of the house in the flattering twilight of dusk. The terrace adjacent to the living areas of the house has a covering just the right size to ensure the high summer sun is kept at bay, while in spring and autumn the warmth of the lower-lying sun is welcomed. Two-sided glass had been used to create privacy from the street, but uninterrupted views of the water.
Outdoor storage had also been a priority in the project. Here we can see a basement level to the home, which contains the double garage. The property also hosts a detached guest house in the same style, but separate from the main building. Lastly, a boathouse is also thrown in the mix. This ensures that everything has its place, and that the main house can be kept minimal and clear for the serenity of the inhabitants.
Once you walk into the G-House, it becomes immediately apparent that the layout of the house is determined by the natural environment and the location of the plot on the water. When we get to the central hall of the house, we also have the widest view of the lake. Indeed, the architects designed the living spaces as such to engage in a dialogue with nature. The large windows provide exquisite views of the minimal landscape.
The living areas are located on the south side of the house, and this includes the living room, dining room and kitchen. The corner windows are sophisticated in the sense that it follows the lines of the water.
The pale floors we see in this living space continues on the outside terraces, so breaking the boundaries between the indoor and outdoor spaces. The toughened glass doors ensure the continuation of this integration with the natural environment, and the custom wall units inside the home blend into the walls to ensure minimalism on the inside, keeping the focus on nature.
The interior of the home had been designed to resonate the minimal aesthetic of the pristine landscape. High-specification materials had been used to achieve this, and the result is a luxurious space with nothing superfluous.
Here we are in the kitchen, to demonstrate the minimal aesthetic. This space was custom-designed by Bulthaup kitchen planners. They managed to achieve an ultra-modern atmosphere with the monotone colour scheme and streamlined steel appliances.
In this image we can also see the importance of the lighting scheme. Lab32 designed the lighting plan themselves, and paid a lot of attention to the integration of all ancillary elements in this plan. Thus, we can see a harmony not only between the different lighting fixtures, but also between the lighting scheme and the speakers, ventilation slots and monitoring devices in the ceiling of the home.
The basement level of the home not only hosts the double garage, but also houses the third and fourth bedroom, sanitary facilities, a sauna, and as we see here, a spa complete with a pool and Jacuzzi! Now if this is not the lap of luxury, we certainly do not know where else to find it!
The availability of this basement space ensures temperature-regulated swimming and bathing in all weather, perfect for the long winter months or a late-night dip.
The heating system of the entire home is something to mention in its own right. The house is equipped with a geothermal heat pump, as well as with a heat-recovering central heating and air condition system. This sustainable method allows for underfloor heating that can be regulated in every room.
Our last stop in our tour of the G-House is a rare treat, and one well worth mentioning. To have a sauna in your home must be a great privilege, and will not only hold benefits for your health, but also for your spirit and general well-being. In this home, the sauna is also located on the basement level with the spa, and its compact design ensures energy-efficiency. `
Saunas have extensive benefits for health and well-being, including relieving stress, relaxing muscles, soothing aches and pains, flushing toxins from the body, cleansing the skin, promoting better sleep, improving cardiovascular performance by stimulating blood flow, and burning calories. Saunas build your body’s immune system in general by promoting the production of white blood cells.
It seems like the sauna is well-suited to the values of the house: promoting well-being by tapping into the healing power of nature.
