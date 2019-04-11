The modern glamorous home by Johannesburg interior designers

Experienced interior design firm Metaphor Design is based in Johannesburg. Established in 2012 by Lane Reeves, the company has been busy creating a portfolio that speaks of first-class results, not to mention a long list of satisfied clients that made use of Metaphor Design’s services.
Offering bespoke interior designs and installations for mid- to high-end residential, corporate and hospitality projects, Metaphor Design tackles every aspect of every project right from the start, including bespoke furnishings, layouts, hard finishes, décor and accessories.
The company has completed a number of unequalled projects in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.
Let’s delve into one of the firm’s latest projects: the Sandton home.
This modern house flaunts quite the glamorous ambience, thanks to its newly designed spaces.. The up-class furniture and styling perfectly complements the architecture, yet is also practical enough to ensure comfort and functionality for the young family fortunate enough to call this “home”.
The architecture of the house pretty much provided a playground for the designers to have fun with, as it was full of big and open spaces that invited tonnes of light inside.
Part of the professionals’ mission was to redo the TV area and dining room to transform both spaces into not only visually pleasing designs, but also make them more practical for the family’s lifestyle. The end result were spaces functional enough to handle children, yet still very much chic and contemporary.
Even the exteriors didn't escape the designers' attention, as we can see by the lavish patio furnishings linking the luxurious interiors with the outdoor patio, lawn and swimming pool (which is safely and stylishly separated via modern glass balustrades).
Let’s feast our eyes on a few more images that zoom in on select spaces and touches of this modern Sandton home.
From one city (and project) to another, let’s discover A chic Pretoria dream home by expert architects.