The modern glamorous home by Johannesburg interior designers

Experienced interior design firm Metaphor Design is based in Johannesburg. Established in 2012 by Lane Reeves, the company has been busy creating a portfolio that speaks of first-class results, not to mention a long list of satisfied clients that made use of Metaphor Design’s services.

Offering bespoke interior designs and installations for mid- to high-end residential, corporate and hospitality projects, Metaphor Design tackles every aspect of every project right from the start, including bespoke furnishings, layouts, hard finishes, décor and accessories.

The company has completed a number of unequalled projects in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

Let’s delve into one of the firm’s latest projects: the Sandton home.



