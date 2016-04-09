​Smart Decor For The Small Bedroom

Ah, the bedroom – that unique little universe that has its own set of rules, order, beauty and energy. The place where we keep secrets, partake in dreams, rejuvenate our spirits, or simply just lounge in bed with a strong cup of coffee on a Sunday morning.
Yes, your bedroom is truly a space where you get to be yourself, which is why it is so important to treasure it with personal touches. The problem is that sometimes we continue to stock up on treasures, keepsakes and memories, flooding the bedroom and causing a cluttered space. And a small, cluttered bedroom has no room for sweet dreams or sexy memories, which is when a space-constrained room becomes a real problem.
As we know, size matters; thus, how do we choose the correct furniture, decor, and other treasures that will keep our bedrooms relatively spacious, yet still result in a special and beautiful space?
Well, let’s see…
Mother Nature is very wise. She has an abundance of materials and colours that she uses to perfection, crafting striking landscapes and magnificent scenes. And even in the most dense and natural forests, her work never seems cluttered or untidy.
No, we are not suggesting you call Mother Nature for decor tips – just use some of her tools. Allow some of her natural beauty to spread to your bedroom by making use of some of her best natural touches, such as wood.
Regardless of whether your bedroom is rustic, modern, or colonial, wood is a prime choice for any style – just see the extraordinary way in which Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc. made use of it in the bedroom above.
Approach your small bedroom decor the same way you would approach a cocktail evening with friends – with restraint. Fun can still be had if moderation is kept in mind, trust us.
Excessiveness is never a good thing, especially when it comes to decorations. Just think about the beauty of minimalist designs, which choose to focus more on space than objects.
See our example above of how less can be so much more. Clear walls that flaunt nothing but a serene, calm colour. A singular ceiling light. Natural material for the bed (a coating of timber in a delicious caramel colour). Two wall art pieces that speak volumes with their simplistic images. One potted plant that injects a fresh dose of natural colour.
What more could we possibly want for a calm and tranquil bedroom?
Clean and minimal should never mean empty and bland. After all, colours are not just there to make a space look “pretty” – they create emotions and alter our senses. That is the beauty of colours: they communicate without saying a word.
So, if you want a stunning bedroom space with a vibe that captivates all who enter, opt for bright colours. Your choice of palette will determine whether your bedroom will be relaxing, dreamy, energetic, passionate, and a range of other emotions.
homify hint: According to colour psychology, blue is the ideal choice for the main bedroom. It conveys strength, tranquillity and freshness. Depending on the hue you pick, it can create a mood that is cheerful and refreshing, or reflective and intellectual. In addition, pale shades of blue are perfect for making small spaces feel larger.
Walls with decorative patterns are not just for children’s rooms. On the contrary, they are a superb choice for any room where you want the space to have a striking character. Horizontal lines can make a room look deeper, while vertical designs can make it look taller.
But as you know, there are so many more options than mere lines that go up/down or sideways Chevron (as pictured in our example above), moroccan, gingham, polka dot, floral, chequered… there is a world of patterns and designs out there, each one as unique as the next. And things can really get spiced up once you start bringing colours in!
Pattern doesn't have to be a big commitment like wallpaper; if you're dealing with a small bedroom or perhaps even a small, oddly-shaped nook of space, using a fun pattern on furniture upholstery, curtains, blankets, wall art and other elements will work equally well. You'll see how it infuses a tiny space with energy and doesn't overwhelm at all.
Adorning a wall with photos and paintings is a tried-and-tested way of sprucing up a room. But you know what else works equally well? Painting on the wall itself.
There is something about the absence of frames and hung wall art that makes a room feel bigger. But for those of us who would rather face the apocalypse than a bare wall, wall art is there to save the day.
So, grab a brush and some paint, and start living out that fantasy world. Paint your own wallpaper or opt for an artistic mural of a beach scene. Silhouettes are lifesavers for those of us who haven’t been blessed with the talent of painting life-like scenes or objects (you can even use stencils, or simply paste the desired elements onto the wall if you’re scared of making a painting mess).
Or try your hand at painting / sticking on wall decal words, as seen in our example above. Anything from an inspirational quote and your children’s birthdays, to favourite words or beautiful memories… they are sure to transform your small room into a visual wonderland.
No need telling this to bookworms, but reading helps to expand our minds, enlarge our vocabularies, and stimulate our creativity. And there is something striking about seeing a bookshelf in a room, filled with an abundance of books and magazines.
However, pity the bookworm who ends up with a small bedroom, meaning less space to display those reading materials. So if we’re short on legroom, we move on to plan B: go up in the air.
Just see the stunning solution by Dream Arquitectura & Diseño above: a multitude of books filling up the air space, yet leaving the floor and walls completely available. All it takes is a chair or stepladder to ascend and reach for your book of choice.
We have a range of: Novel bookshelf ideas you’ll love.
White is a synonym of peace, purity and order. It is all you need to start creating a new world. Think of it as your blank canvas. However, in order to produce art and beautiful visions, you need that blank canvas – therefore, don’t be afraid to show a bit of white in your small bedroom.
Combining white with another colour is bound to highlight that additional tone’s energy. For example, putting a hot pink tone next to pure white can elevate that hotness even more.
Notice how (and where) white was brought into our bedroom example above. Then just imagine how cramped the space would become if those whites were replaced by darker colours, like black.
We dare you to add some white to your small bedroom!
homify hint: White isn’t always just white. Just like all the other colours, white possess a multitude of hues that sometimes seem like the real white, but in actual fact isn’t. Colours often considered
shades of white include cream, cotton, snow, porcelain, and egg shell.