The Modern Family Concept

Today on homify 360 we have a look at a modern concept home, one that meets the need of every luxurious aspect to modern living. A home that is simple, elegant and above all celebrates comfort and sophistication. The architectural team at Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag have taken care of all these requirements perfectly, in the creation of this modern designer home.

The chic and comfortable home will make a fantastic space for a growing family, it's a classic and modern dream home development that we just adore! Let's take a closer look at this marvellous home currently under construction.