​The Small, Stylish And Smart Apartment

As the population grows and space seems to get less and less, major cities around the world force its inhabitants to become clever in terms of living. Architects and designers feel this too, allowing them to include techniques in their designs that make use of every available centimetre of space to provide optimal living conditions and a stylish quality of life.

Maximizing small space for comfortable living – that is what our architects for today, Spamroom, made their mission in one of their creations. Berlin, Germany, is no stranger when it comes to a hustling and bustling city life, with citizens from across the globe sharing the city vibe – and, consequently, its space.

Let’s see what one creative architectural firm plus a 30-square metre apartment equals, shall we?