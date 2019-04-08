6 spring colours and motifs to inspire you

Here on homify we are always up for a dose of design inspiration, especially when it comes from a renowned event such as London Design Week. And what we learned from London Design Week 2019 is that spring colours and motifs are IN!
But before we detail some stimulating spring tones for you to copy for your home, let’s first check in with one of our South African design professionals who are sure to help you bring some brightness into your homes: Dessiner Interior Architectural.
Dessiner Interior Architectural is located in Pretoria. As one of the country’s most influential interior design companies, this firm is fuelled by motivation, interaction, and a passion for high-class results. No surprise, then, that the studio’s portfolio is an ever-growing collection of projects that speak of highly imaginative concepts, not to mention satisfied clientele from residential, retail, and the hospitality industries.
From the very first meeting with a client, Dessiner Interior Architectural ensures that creative solutions are provided to inspire and engage, regardless of the size and scope of the brief. Apart from interior design, this first-rate company is also highly dedicated to decorating, interior architecture, space planning, and furniture selection.
And like any design company worth their salt, Dessiner Interior Architectural, is also on top of the latest styles and trends, including these bright tints and playful patterns inspired by spring…
Exotic birds, tropical fruit, and a dash of floral pattern come together to conjure up this supreme design, which looks equally dashing on the sofa and wallpaper.
Don't want to overdo it with your botanical prints? Offset it with a geometric touch. Just see how this floor rug (which strikingly anchors this outdoor socialising space) becomes the main focal point of the patio, yet remains just the right amount of playful thanks to the geometric-patterned seat covers.
Not one for bright greens or vivid yellows? Beige remains one of our favourite natural colours and becomes so much more versatile when paired with its various hues, such as latte, fawn, hazel wood, and many more.
You can get away with darker, bolder hues and still ensure a playful touch via patterns. Just look to this industrial-style bedroom, which also expertly combines raw texture (such as the wooden floor and ornate ceiling).
Pictorial patterns do it again in this up-class bedroom, which reminds us of a five-star hotel. And just see how brilliantly those floral patterns of the wallpaper are repeated in real life on the bedside tables.
And that dusty mint green of the focal wall? 10 out of 10!
As soon as spring evolves into summer, as the colour palette does here, turquoises become that extra touch brighter, greens get a tint of yellow, and floral patterns seem even livelier.
Also, be sure to keep that bright colour (whatever spring hue you opt for) to a focal wall to ensure it doesn't envelope the entire room.
