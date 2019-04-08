6 spring colours and motifs to inspire you

Here on homify we are always up for a dose of design inspiration, especially when it comes from a renowned event such as London Design Week. And what we learned from London Design Week 2019 is that spring colours and motifs are IN!

But before we detail some stimulating spring tones for you to copy for your home, let’s first check in with one of our South African design professionals who are sure to help you bring some brightness into your homes: Dessiner Interior Architectural.

Dessiner Interior Architectural is located in Pretoria. As one of the country’s most influential interior design companies, this firm is fuelled by motivation, interaction, and a passion for high-class results. No surprise, then, that the studio’s portfolio is an ever-growing collection of projects that speak of highly imaginative concepts, not to mention satisfied clientele from residential, retail, and the hospitality industries.

From the very first meeting with a client, Dessiner Interior Architectural ensures that creative solutions are provided to inspire and engage, regardless of the size and scope of the brief. Apart from interior design, this first-rate company is also highly dedicated to decorating, interior architecture, space planning, and furniture selection.

And like any design company worth their salt, Dessiner Interior Architectural, is also on top of the latest styles and trends, including these bright tints and playful patterns inspired by spring…