​The Holiday House In The Suburbs

As you may know, homify 360°’s selection is chock-a-block with unique and varied architectural creations. From modern to rustic, and Asian to Scandinavian, our collections differ widely based on location, clients’ tastes, accessible resources, climate, expert opinion, and, of course, the chosen style of the structure.
Which brings us to today’s highlight – Polish architectural firm Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag. Priding themselves on designing exceptional modern residences that are the epitome of picturesque neighbourhoods, they show a love and passion for architecture in all of their works.
Today we get to discover the exterior of one of their creations – a family home in the suburbs.
We start off with a look at the back side of the house, just as dusk starts to approach. The lighting (both interior and exterior) is switched on, and it’s a charming glow of warm illumination that sparkles out of seemingly every corner.
The house covers 100 square metres, optimally laid out with a superb collection of functionality, practicality, and, of course, style. From this angle, we can see the solar panels on the roof, suggesting that this house (and its creators) is proudly eco-friendly.
Although not visible, the interior of the house presents a spacious living area, with large glazed surfaces /windows showing off supreme views of the garden, and allowing for a healthy dose of natural light to flood the interiors.
Time to see the front facade, the view that the neighbours have of this charming residence. Our architects seem to bring a breath of modern freshness to each and every one of their designs, clearly visible in the friendly facades that adorn each side of the houses.
The fashionable nature of the project impressively underlines the facade’s modern layout. A subtle white and striking stone unite most magnificently, projecting a delightful beauty that is so characteristic of the typical suburban family home.
And just see how wonderfully that brick-like stone blends in with the linear pattern of the timber. We love how the grey gull hues of the stone contrast with the sandy colours of the wood, making for a warm and inviting facade.
Time to see what the backyard will look like in daylight. What a difference sunlight makes! Skies the colour of blue jays make for a stunning backdrop that reminisce of a warm summer afternoon. Green grass and plants inject a freshness around the house that no colour of paint could ever match. And just see how strikingly both these natural colours combine with the crisp whiteness of the house’s facade.
Along with all this natural beauty, the house presents a single covered garage. With a modest living room, dining area, charming fireplace and striking kitchen area, it is the perfect home for the 2-3 person family.
Throw in two bedrooms, a bathroom addition, a pantry, as well as a large boiler room (the house is heated with radiators), and we have a family home that will surely be the envy of the entire neighbourhood.
Imagine the al fresco dinners that are enjoyed on that stylish patio, wedged firmly between a chic interior space and a fabulous exterior garden.
Here we get a full view of the backyard’s beauty. Timber decks, stepping stones, and foliage are all exquisitely designed, placed with perfection, and styled to the max. Who needs to spend money on an expensive holiday when you have all this luxury right outside your door?
In the warm summer months, this backyard becomes a harmonious extension of the sheltered terrace, transforming into the perfect place for a family barbeque, or just a calm and beautiful environment to relax with a good book on one of those stylish loungers while watching the children race around the yard.
Prime location, exquisite views, tranquil vibes, and ultra modern features – when can we move in?
