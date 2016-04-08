​A Parisian Beauty Reborn

An apartment in the heart of Paris – doesn’t that sound like living a dream? Walking along the Champs-Élysées, sipping coffee at a street café, and seeing the Eiffel Tower on the horizon proudly boasting its beauty while you stand on your balcony.
Parisian interior architects Parisdinterieur agreed that this artistic apartment sounded like a dream – yet, its state was a bit of a nightmare. Although the space had major potential, some serious renovation was required to turn this 26-square metre location into not only a tasteful residence, but also a great investment.
Let’s see how they fared…
In order to appreciate the ‘after’ we must face the ‘before’ (in this case, we start with the ‘in progress’ image). They say a picture speaks a thousand words – and in this case, the picture is begging for some TLC.
It is clear that the apartment is not only in need of some remodelling, but requires a complete replacement of wires, pipes, and plumbing as well. Not a hint of colour, not a dash of style to make us wish we lived here.
However, throw in some hard work and creativity…
… and the space is transformed into a glamorous residence. Ugly concrete flooring gets replaced by stunning wooden surfaces, while snow bright tones adorn the new walls.
Of course, the transformation also included new furniture, and as we can see here, the place is still in the process of being revamped: wall art still needs hanging and decor is in the process of being displayed.
However, it looks a thousand times better than what we were introduced to. From all the old furniture, the foldout sofa is the one element that was kept.
A second living room was added during the renovation, splitting the huge bedroom up into two separate spaces. A wall, complete with interior window, separates them now.
Just like the main living room, the newly added one also boasts a dark couch that makes a bold statement amongst those neutral interior palettes. Scatter cushions in tones of sandy greens, blues and browns were added for visual style, while a decent helping of decor (in the form of wall art, rug, window treatment, bookcase, etc.) continue to flaunt the new space with perfection.
The bedroom is now housed in a small niche-like setting, making for a cosy and intimate space to revel in all those sweet dreams. An old school contrast of black and white was chosen for the bedroom palette, hinting quite slightly yet symbolically at the transformation from old to new.
We adore that fantastic ceiling light hanging in the living room; with its unique wire surface, it adds a striking presence to just about any space.
As we all know, the kitchen plays an important part in any house – but even more so for the French! A chic space and trendy atmosphere is needed to enjoy that delicate French cuisine so many of us only dream about.
Sadly, the kitchen before our magical transformation does not conjure up any vision of culinary masterpieces.
Fortunately, the new kitchen presents some significant changes, and all of them are fantastic. First of all, the ceiling height was extended slightly. A striking pattern was chosen for the new flooring, injecting some stylish tones of blues, browns and oranges. A pistachio green highlights the new counters, working fabulously with those dark grey tones that make for striking countertops.
Notice how exquisite that sleek, round dining table stands out from the busy floor pattern.
‘Old-fashioned’ is the word that comes to mind when viewing the bathroom in its former life. Both floor- and wall tiles are dull and tired, with no highlights anywhere to speak of. That lighting has no business being in a modern apartment, least of all one situated in ultra chic Paris. And since the plumbing broke, it had to be completely replaced.
Expecting some fancy company?
Change is as good as a holiday, they say – but sometimes, it can be even better! The redesigned bathroom now sports a space that is stylish, convenient, and very welcoming. Dull white tiles made way for glamorous black ones, and while the floor opted for large versions, the shower is adorned with a smaller, more mosaic type.
We just love how that rich dark charcoal offsets with the sleek white surfaces that surrounds the shower.
Now we can finally call this apartment in the world’s most romantic city ‘home’, thanks to a renovation completed to perfection!